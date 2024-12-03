Acrux Gains FDA Nod for New Topical Generic

Acrux Limited (AU:ACR) has released an update.

Acrux Limited has achieved FDA approval for its sixth topical ANDA, a generic version of Nitroglycerin Ointment, aimed at treating pain from chronic anal fissures. This approval marks another milestone for Acrux’s R&D team, highlighting their ability to develop and commercialize topical pharmaceutical products. With an annual market exceeding $23 million in sales, Acrux’s new product is set to compete in the growing US market.

