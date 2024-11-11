Acrow Limited’s Strong Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (AU:ACF) has released an update.

Acrow Limited reported a robust financial performance for FY24, with a 28% increase in sales revenue to a record $215.3 million and an 8% rise in net profit after tax. Strategic acquisitions, including MI Scaffold and Benchmark Scaffolding, have strengthened Acrow’s position in the Australian construction market, particularly in the civil infrastructure sector. The company’s rebranding under ‘One Acrow’ and its focus on innovation and product development are poised to capitalize on the growing demand for integrated construction services.

