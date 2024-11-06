Acme Gold Announces Strategic Acquisition and Rebranding

Acme Gold Co. Ltd. (TSE:AGE) has released an update.

Acme Gold Company Limited has announced plans to acquire Canadian Global Energy Corp, marking a reverse takeover, which will see CGE become a wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move includes the acquisition of an offshore hydrocarbon reconnaissance license in Liberia, highlighting potential resource-rich opportunities in the region. As part of the transaction, Acme intends to list on the TSX Venture Exchange and rebrand as Blu Energies Ltd.

