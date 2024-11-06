News & Insights

Stocks

Acme Gold Announces Strategic Acquisition and Rebranding

November 06, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Acme Gold Co. Ltd. (TSE:AGE) has released an update.

Acme Gold Company Limited has announced plans to acquire Canadian Global Energy Corp, marking a reverse takeover, which will see CGE become a wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move includes the acquisition of an offshore hydrocarbon reconnaissance license in Liberia, highlighting potential resource-rich opportunities in the region. As part of the transaction, Acme intends to list on the TSX Venture Exchange and rebrand as Blu Energies Ltd.

For further insights into TSE:AGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.