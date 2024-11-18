Aclaris Therapeutics to sell 35.5M shares at $2.25 in private placement

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a group of accredited investors for the private placement of 35,555,555 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $2.25 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $80.0 million. The private placement is expected to close on or about November 19, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The private placement was led by Vivo Capital, with participation by new and existing investors including Forge Life Science Partners, Rock Springs Capital, RA Capital Management, Adage Capital Partners LP, Decheng Capital, Logos Capital and Samsara BioCapital. Net proceeds from the private placement are expected to fund the research and development of its pipeline and for general corporate purposes. Leerink Partners and Cantor acted as placement agents in connection with the private placement.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ACRS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.