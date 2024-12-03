Achieve Life To Advance Cytisinicline Into Phase 3 Study For Vaping Cessation In Q3, 2025

(RTTNews) - Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV), a late-stage pharmaceutical company, today, announced a successful End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to advance Cytisinicline as a potential first-in-class treatment for e-cigarette or vaping cessation.

The End-of-Phase 2 meeting paved the way for the company to obtain FDA agreement on the proposed single Phase 3 study design for cytisinicline treatment in vaping cessation and on the additional requirements for submitting a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to expand cytisinicline for the treatment for vaping cessation.

The proposed Phase 3 trial, dubbed ORCA-V2, will assess the efficacy and safety of cytisinicline for nicotine e-cigarette cessation and is expected to be initiated in the third quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA for approval of cytisinicline as an aid in treating nicotine dependence for smoking cessation in the second quarter of 2025.

