Aceso Life Science Group Welcomes New Non-Executive Director

December 03, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Aceso Life Science Group Limited (HK:0474) has released an update.

Aceso Life Science Group Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Jiang Yang as a non-executive director, effective December 3, 2024. With over 23 years of experience in the banking industry, Ms. Jiang is expected to bring valuable expertise in risk management and international settlement to the company. Her role will enhance the strategic direction of Aceso Life Science as it navigates the financial markets.

