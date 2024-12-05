Acerinox Sells Bahru Stainless for $95 Million

Acerinox (ES:ACX) has released an update.
Acerinox, S.A. has signed a contract to sell its subsidiary, Bahru Stainless Sdn. Bhd., to Worldwide Stainless Sdn. Bhd. for $95 million, with the deal expected to close by the end of November 2024. This move follows Acerinox’s earlier announcement regarding the cessation of Bahru Stainless’s activities.
