Acerinox Sells Bahru Stainless for $95 Million

Acerinox (ES:ACX) has released an update.

Acerinox, S.A. has signed a contract to sell its subsidiary, Bahru Stainless Sdn. Bhd., to Worldwide Stainless Sdn. Bhd. for $95 million, with the deal expected to close by the end of November 2024. This move follows Acerinox’s earlier announcement regarding the cessation of Bahru Stainless’s activities.

