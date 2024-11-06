News & Insights

ACEA Sells High Voltage Network to Terna

ACEA SPA (IT:ACE) has released an update.

ACEA has agreed to sell its High Voltage Electric Network to Terna for 247 million Euros, aligning with regulatory incentives to optimize asset management in Italy. This sale will support ACEA’s investment plans to enhance Rome’s electrical distribution network, contributing to improved service quality and network growth.

