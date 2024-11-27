Accsys Technologies Awards CFO with LTIP Grant

Accsys Technologies (GB:AXS) has released an update.

Accsys Technologies, a leader in sustainable wood building materials, has awarded its CFO, Sameet Vohra, an LTIP grant involving options over 401,516 ordinary shares. This grant, subject to performance targets and a two-year holding period, highlights Accsys’s commitment to incentivizing leadership while maintaining its focus on sustainable innovation. The company’s shares are listed on both the London Stock Exchange AIM market and Euronext Amsterdam.

