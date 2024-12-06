Accenture upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider upgraded Accenture (ACN) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $420, up from $370. Accenture is the world’s largest provider of IT services and cyclical headwinds are “starting to abate” across the sector, particularly in financial services and healthcare, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Accenture is among the best positioned to capture a recovery in discretionary spending as it occurs. It believes Accenture’s fiscal 2025 guidance already incorporates a further macro slowdown and sees upside to Street numbers as the macro outlook improves.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.