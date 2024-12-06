News & Insights

Accenture upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

December 06, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider upgraded Accenture (ACN) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $420, up from $370. Accenture is the world’s largest provider of IT services and cyclical headwinds are “starting to abate” across the sector, particularly in financial services and healthcare, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Accenture is among the best positioned to capture a recovery in discretionary spending as it occurs. It believes Accenture’s fiscal 2025 guidance already incorporates a further macro slowdown and sees upside to Street numbers as the macro outlook improves.

