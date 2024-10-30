News & Insights

Stocks

Accent Resources NL Advances Magnetite and Gold Projects

October 30, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Accent Resources NL (AU:ACS) has released an update.

Accent Resources NL has advanced its Magnetite Range Project by completing downhole geophysical logging and initiating metallurgical testwork, while planning for 2025 exploration activities is underway. The company is also consolidating its Norseman Gold Project with a new mine lease application. The company’s stock has seen a 12-month price range between $0.017 and $0.006.

For further insights into AU:ACS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.