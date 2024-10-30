Accent Resources NL Advances Magnetite and Gold Projects

Accent Resources NL (AU:ACS) has released an update.

Accent Resources NL has advanced its Magnetite Range Project by completing downhole geophysical logging and initiating metallurgical testwork, while planning for 2025 exploration activities is underway. The company is also consolidating its Norseman Gold Project with a new mine lease application. The company’s stock has seen a 12-month price range between $0.017 and $0.006.

