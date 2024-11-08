News & Insights

Accelerate Resources Enhances Governance in Mineral Estimates

November 08, 2024 — 12:03 am EST

Accelerate Resources Ltd. (AU:AX8) has released an update.

Accelerate Resources Ltd. has strengthened its governance and internal controls for mineral resource estimates, ensuring compliance with JORC standards and ASX Listing Rules. The company remains transparent in its reporting and quality control processes, particularly for its Woodie Woodie North Project. This adherence to rigorous standards may bolster investor confidence amid ongoing exploration efforts.

