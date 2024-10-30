ABx Group Strengthens Rare Earth and Bauxite Ventures

ABx Group Limited (AU:ABX) has released an update.

ABx Group Limited has strengthened its rare earth project in Tasmania by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Ucore, aiming for a binding offtake agreement and potential investment. The company achieved a significant increase in fluorine recovery in its ALCORE project and continues negotiations for long-term bauxite supply contracts. Additionally, ABx received a grant to support its exploration activities, enhancing its position in the clean materials sector.

