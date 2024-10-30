News & Insights

Stocks

ABx Group Strengthens Rare Earth and Bauxite Ventures

October 30, 2024 — 11:20 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ABx Group Limited (AU:ABX) has released an update.

ABx Group Limited has strengthened its rare earth project in Tasmania by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Ucore, aiming for a binding offtake agreement and potential investment. The company achieved a significant increase in fluorine recovery in its ALCORE project and continues negotiations for long-term bauxite supply contracts. Additionally, ABx received a grant to support its exploration activities, enhancing its position in the clean materials sector.

For further insights into AU:ABX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.