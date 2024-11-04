Abundance International Reshuffles Board Leadership

Abundance International Limited (SG:541) has released an update.

Abundance International Limited has announced significant changes to its board, with Ms. Lai Chin Yee being re-designated as the Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Ms. Shi Minyuan appointed as an Executive Director. This reshuffling aims to strengthen the company’s leadership as it continues to navigate the financial markets. The board’s reconstitution underscores Abundance International’s commitment to strategic growth and governance.

