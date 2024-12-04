News & Insights

Absci initiated with a Buy at JonesResearch

December 04, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

JonesResearch analyst Debanjana Chatterjee initiated coverage of Absci (ABSI) with a Buy rating and $9 price target Absci’s artificial intelligence-driven platform can design antibodies to precisely target an epitope with optimized interface contacts to ensure high potency and affinity, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company sets itself apart from competitors with its large scale proprietary training data, zero-shot generative AI model for de novo antibody design, and integrated high throughput in house wet lab screening and validation capacity.

