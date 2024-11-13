ABN AMRO Reports Strong Q3 Profit Amid Housing Boom

ABN AMRO Group N.V. (GB:0RDM) has released an update.
ABN AMRO Bank reported a strong net profit of EUR 690 million for Q3 2024, driven by improved net interest income and increased fee income amid a thriving Dutch housing market. The bank’s mortgage portfolio grew by EUR 1.6 billion, while its solid capital position was reflected in a Basel III CET1 ratio of 14.1%. ABN AMRO continues to enhance customer experience and invest in sustainable initiatives, aligning with its commitment to support the transition to a sustainable economy.
For further insights into GB:0RDM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Meta Stock Updates: Threads to Showcase Ads and Antitrust Trial on Insta and WhatsApp
- ‘Don’t Bet on a Losing Horse,’ Says Top Investor About Lucid Stock
- Will Plug Power Stock Rebound to $5? Here’s What BTIG Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.