News & Insights

Stocks

ABN AMRO Reports Strong Q3 Profit Amid Housing Boom

November 13, 2024 — 01:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ABN AMRO Group N.V. (GB:0RDM) has released an update.

ABN AMRO Bank reported a strong net profit of EUR 690 million for Q3 2024, driven by improved net interest income and increased fee income amid a thriving Dutch housing market. The bank’s mortgage portfolio grew by EUR 1.6 billion, while its solid capital position was reflected in a Basel III CET1 ratio of 14.1%. ABN AMRO continues to enhance customer experience and invest in sustainable initiatives, aligning with its commitment to support the transition to a sustainable economy.

For further insights into GB:0RDM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.