Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC Sees Change in Major Holdings

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC (GB:AGVI) has released an update.

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC has reported a change in its major holdings, with Consistent Unit Trust Management Company Ltd reducing their voting rights to 4.75% from a previous 5.06%. This shift is a result of an acquisition or disposal of voting rights. Investors might find this adjustment noteworthy as it reflects changes in shareholder influence within the company.

