Abcourt Mines Secures Additional Private Funding

Abcourt Mines (TSE:ABI) has released an update.

Abcourt Mines Inc. has successfully completed a fourth round of private funding, securing an additional $1,060,000 by selling 21.2 million units, cumulatively raising $3,794,150 to date. The company anticipates a final tranche by June 27, 2024, with the proceeds aimed to bolster the development and exploration of the Sleeping Giant Gold Project and for general corporate purposes. This round included significant insider participation from SARL MF, an affiliate of a related party to the corporation, which was conducted in compliance with regulatory exemptions.

For further insights into TSE:ABI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.