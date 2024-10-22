News & Insights

Abcourt Mines Reports Promising Exploration Results

October 22, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Abcourt Mines (TSE:ABI) has released an update.

Abcourt Mines has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending June 2024, highlighting key exploration and development activities. Significant progress includes the completion of a drilling campaign confirming high-grade gold zones at the Flordin property and substantial investment in exploration work, particularly at the Sleeping Giant project.

