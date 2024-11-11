News & Insights

BioTech
ABBV

AbbVie Says Phase 2 Trials Of Emraclidine In Schizophrenia Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint

November 11, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) announced Monday that its two Phase 2 EMPOWER trials investigating emraclidine as a once-daily, oral monotherapy treatment for adults with schizophrenia who are experiencing an acute exacerbation of psychotic symptoms, did not meet their primary endpoint.

The primary end-point was of a statistically significant reduction (improvement) in the change from baseline in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to the placebo group at week 6.

In the EMPOWER trials, emraclidine was well-tolerated with a safety profile comparable to that observed in the Phase 1b trial.

Emraclidine is a potential novel M4-selective positive allosteric modulator (PAM) in development for schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease psychosis as a once-daily medication without the need for titration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.