News & Insights

Stocks
ABBV

AbbVie ‘pain’ is Bristol Myers ‘gain’ after emraclidine fails, says Truist

November 11, 2024 — 10:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst Srikripa Devarakonda notes that AbbVie (ABBV) announced negative trial results for emraclidine in dual Phase 2 schizophrenia trials, which the firm sees as a negative for AbbVie and a positive for Bristol Myers (BMY), whose schizophrenia drug Cobenfy was approved this past September and now is poised to have less commercial competition. Both AbbVie’s emraclidine and Bristol’s Cobenfy were acquired from acquisitions Cereval and Karuna, respectively, notes the analyst, who expects AbbVie shares to be weak after the company announced its two Phase 2 trials – EMPOWER-1 and -2 – evaluating emraclidine in schizophrenia did not meet their primary endpoint versus placebo. The firm has Buy ratings on both stocks.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ABBV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV
BMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.