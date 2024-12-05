News & Insights

Abbisko Cayman Unveils Promising Cancer Drug Findings

December 05, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

Abbisko Cayman Limited (HK:2256) has released an update.

Abbisko Cayman Limited’s subsidiary, Abbisko Therapeutics, presented promising Phase I study results of their oral PD-L1 inhibitor, ABSK043, at the ESMO Asia 2024. The study highlighted ABSK043’s favorable safety and strong anti-tumor activity, particularly in non-small cell lung cancer patients with high PD-L1 expression. This development positions Abbisko as a potential leader in the oral PD-L1 inhibitor market, with further investigations underway.

