Abbisko Cayman Launches Phase II Cancer Drug Trial

November 21, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

Abbisko Cayman Limited (HK:2256) has released an update.

Abbisko Cayman Limited has announced the initiation of a Phase II clinical trial for its oral drugs ABSK061 and ABSK043, aimed at treating metastatic or unresectable solid tumors with FGFR2/3 alterations. These drugs have shown promising anti-tumor activity and a favorable safety profile in previous studies, making this trial a significant development for potential cancer treatments. Investors are advised to be cautious as the drugs are still under clinical evaluation.

