Abbisko Cayman Launches Phase II Cancer Drug Trial

Abbisko Cayman Limited (HK:2256) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Abbisko Cayman Limited has announced the initiation of a Phase II clinical trial for its oral drugs ABSK061 and ABSK043, aimed at treating metastatic or unresectable solid tumors with FGFR2/3 alterations. These drugs have shown promising anti-tumor activity and a favorable safety profile in previous studies, making this trial a significant development for potential cancer treatments. Investors are advised to be cautious as the drugs are still under clinical evaluation.

For further insights into HK:2256 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.