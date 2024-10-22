News & Insights

Abaxx Technologies Secures Strategic Financing Boost

Abaxx Technologies Inc (TSE:ABXX) has released an update.

Abaxx Technologies Inc. has announced a strategic financing deal worth C$2.795 million through a private placement of 215,000 common shares. The funds will be used to support general corporate needs and regulatory requirements for its subsidiaries, Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing. This move highlights Abaxx’s ongoing commitment to strengthen its market infrastructure and support the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

