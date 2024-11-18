Abaxx Expands Stake in MineHub Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc (TSE:ABXX) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Abaxx Technologies Inc. is set to increase its stake in MineHub Technologies Inc. to 19.99%, enhancing their strategic collaboration in the digital supply chain solutions sector. The partnership aims to explore new commercial opportunities, improve data integration, and facilitate market entry beyond traditional commodities. This move is expected to bolster both companies’ value propositions in meeting evolving market demands.

For further insights into TSE:ABXX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.