News & Insights

Stocks

Abaxx Expands Stake in MineHub Technologies

November 18, 2024 — 08:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Abaxx Technologies Inc (TSE:ABXX) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Abaxx Technologies Inc. is set to increase its stake in MineHub Technologies Inc. to 19.99%, enhancing their strategic collaboration in the digital supply chain solutions sector. The partnership aims to explore new commercial opportunities, improve data integration, and facilitate market entry beyond traditional commodities. This move is expected to bolster both companies’ value propositions in meeting evolving market demands.

For further insights into TSE:ABXX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.