Abalance Corp Faces Significant Financial Decline

Abalance Corp (JP:3856) has released an update.

Abalance Corp saw a dramatic decline in its financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with net sales plummeting to ¥21,655 million, a 62.5% drop from the previous year. The company reported an operating profit of ¥1,333 million, down 71.5%, and faced a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ¥578 million. Despite these setbacks, the company’s equity ratio improved slightly to 17.5% as of September 30, 2024, up from 15.8% in the previous quarter.

