AAON Reports Record Sales Growth for Q3 2024

AAON, Inc., a leader in energy-efficient HVAC solutions, reported a 4.9% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2024, reaching a record $327.3 million, driven by significant growth in the BASX and AAON Coil Products segments. Despite a slight drop in gross profit margin to 34.9% due to inefficiencies, the company maintained its earnings per diluted share at $0.63, flat compared to the previous year. Elevated depreciation costs were offset by reduced professional fees, reflecting AAON’s strategic investments and financial management.

