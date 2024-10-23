A2Z Cust2Mate announces compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has received formal notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). As previously disclosed, the Company received a written notice from Nasdaq on April 24, 2024, notifying the Company that it had failed to meet the $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement for continued inclusion on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To regain compliance with the Listing Rule, the Company’s common shares were required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days, which was achieved on October 21, 2024. Nasdaq has stated that this matter is now closed. A2Z further announced that, the board of directors has approved the extension of the expiry dates of a total of 653,746 share purchase warrants, by twelve months to Nov 6, 2025. The Warrants were issued pursuant to private placements which closed on November 8, 2022. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $3.75 per common share, and all other terms of the Warrants, including exercise price, will remain the same.

