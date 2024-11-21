a2 Milk Gains Shareholder Support at Annual Meeting

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.
The a2 Milk Company Limited successfully passed four key resolutions at its annual shareholder meeting, including the election of directors and approval of performance rights for its CEO. Shareholders also authorized the company to set auditor fees, reflecting strong support for the management’s strategic decisions. This indicates a positive outlook for the company’s governance and strategic initiatives.
