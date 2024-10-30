A1 Investments Faces Cash Outflow Challenges

A1 Investments & Resources Ltd (AU:AYI) has released an update.

A1 Investments & Resources Ltd reported a net cash outflow of $37,000 from operating activities in the quarter ending September 30, 2023, with no significant cash flow from investing or financing activities. This indicates a challenging quarter for the company, as they continue to manage operational expenses without generating cash inflows from other activities.

