News & Insights

Personal Finance

9 States Where the Cost of Living Has Increased Most During Biden’s Presidency

September 06, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Deborah Sabinus for GOBankingRates ->

While inflation has remained one of the biggest financial stories during President Joe Biden’s time in office, it seems to be worse in some places than others. With increased inflation, the cost of living becomes higher because more money is required to offset previous expenditures.

Read Next: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

For You: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

For example, housing prices have increased by 17.7% since Biden took office, making affordable housing difficult for the average American. If you’re in the middle of relocating, it’s ideal to know which states have had housing prices spike the most so you can make the most financially beneficial decision on where to move.

In light of this data, GOBankingRates found the states where the cost of living has increased the most during Biden’s presidency. Metrics for predicting and analyzing this data include the cost-of-living index change for singles, retired people and married couples with kids. The changes in value for each group helped to narrow down our list.

Here are the top states, in ascending order, where the cost of living has increased the most during Biden’s presidency.

South Portland, Maine, USA with the Portland Breakwater Light at dawn.

Maine

  • Cost-of-living (CoL) index change: 5.3
  • All change: $48
  • Retired index change: $42
  • Married couples with kids change: $66
  • Single change: $48
  • Born 1981-1997 change: $46

Learn More: What Is the Median Income for the Upper Middle Class in 2024?

Trending Now: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

Aerial view of suburban houses.

California

  • CoL index change: 7.5
  • All change: $51
  • Retired index change: $33
  • Married couples with kids change: $72
  • Single change: $55
  • Born 1981-1997 change: $57

Check Out: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA - November 2, 2016: Daytime view of the Gaithersburg skyline reflecting on a pond along the Washingtonian waterfront.

Maryland

  • CoL index change: 8.2
  • All change: $54
  • Retired index change: $90
  • Married couples with kids change: $61
  • Single change: $20
  • Born 81-97 change: $26
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • CoL index change: 5.4
  • All change: $64
  • Retired index change: $53
  • Married couples with kids change: $88
  • Single change: $85
  • Born 1981-1997 change: $62
Streets of small American town.

Mississippi

  • CoL index change: 3.7
  • All change: $64
  • Retired index change: $76
  • Married couples with kids change: $84
  • Single change: $47
  • Born 1981-1997 change: $50
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • CoL index change: 0.2
  • All change: $73
  • Retired index change: $63
  • Married couples with kids change: $102
  • Single change: $70
  • Born 1981-1997 change: $72

Find Out: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana

  • CoL index change: 5.4
  • All change: $87
  • Retired index change: $82
  • Married couples with kids change: $117
  • Single change: $99
  • Born 1981-1997 change: $98
City of Idaho Falls in Idaho State showing famous landmark church in autumn, USA.

Idaho

  • CoL index change: 2.1
  • All change: $87
  • Retired index change: $54
  • Married couples with kids change: $130
  • Single change: $97
  • Born 1981-1997 change: $100
Plymouth, MA, USA - September 5, 2009: Main Street, Plymouth, Massachusetts, USA.

Massachusetts

  • Cost-of-living (CoL) index change: 11.1
  • All change: $101
  • Retired index change: $98
  • Married couples with kids change: $123
  • Single change: $84
  • Born 1981-1997 change: $88

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state’s cost-of-living indexes as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for each quarter from Q1 2021 to Q1 2024. Using the cost-of-living indexes, the average expenditure monthly cost can be calculated by using the national average expenditure costs for different groups of people, including all residents, retired residents, married couples with kids, single residents, and residents born between 1981-1997, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The difference in average costs and overall indexes were recorded and sorted to find the cost of living in every state since Biden took over. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 19th, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 States Where the Cost of Living Has Increased Most During Biden’s Presidency

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.