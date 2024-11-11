88 Energy Limited Director’s Securities Update

News & Insights

November 11, 2024

88 Energy Limited (AU:88E) has released an update.

88 Energy Limited announced that Director Philip Byrne experienced a lapse of 3,333,334 unvested Performance Rights, resulting in no securities held after the change. This update on the director’s interest might influence investor sentiment and prompt closer scrutiny of the company’s executive compensation practices.

