88 Energy Boosts Resources and Strategic Plans

October 29, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

88 Energy Limited (AU:88E) has released an update.

88 Energy Limited reports a significant increase in contingent resources at its Project Phoenix, with a 50% rise in gross best estimate resources, adding 128 million barrels of oil equivalent. This development, alongside strategic advancements and potential partnerships, positions the company for future commercialization and monetization of its Alaskan assets. Additionally, 88 Energy’s other projects, including Project Leonis and Namibia PEL 93, continue to progress with exploration and resource assessment activities.

