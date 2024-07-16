7 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now: Q3 Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The market is waiting for the latest Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A,NYSE:BRK-B) 13F filing to drop, but based on last quarter’s 13F filing, as well as subsequent disclosures, there’s no need to wait when it comes to finding the best Warren Buffett stocks to buy now.

Besides owning scores of operating businesses large and small, Berkshire, Warren Buffett’s holding company, has an equity portfolio worth around $409 billion. Berkshire’s $181 billion stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) makes up a disproportionate amount of this portfolio.

The “Oracle of Omaha’s” investment vehicle also continues to hold large, long standing positions in blue-chip stocks like American Express (NYSE:AXP), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

However, alongside these steadier, are a few interesting growth and value plays that, while perhaps riskier, may offer the greatest opportunity for individual investors. Taking a look at the latest tracking of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, the following seven stand out as top Warren Buffett stocks to buy this quarter.

BYD (BYDDF)

China-based BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) has the rare distinction of being an EV stock with the legendary investor’s “seal of approval.” It was in 2008 that Warren Buffett first invested in BYD. That was shortly before the company debuted its first battery electric vehicle.

Flash forward to now, and BYD is not only the top EV maker in China. Its the top automaker in China as well. Moreover BYD is quickly expanding its presence in automotive markets outside China. Although Buffett has been reducing Berkshire’s BYD stake in recent quarters, its this global expansion drive that may suggest a good reason not to follow Buffett’s latest moves, and instead enter or add to a BYDDF stock position.

Many investors have bought other U.S.-listed Chinese EV stocks, in order to gain exposure to the rise of electric vehicles in what has become the world’s largest EV market. However, most of these names are “also-ran” contenders compared to market leader BYD. Not only that, while BYD has home market dominance, and keeps on leveling up on this success by expanding overseas, shares sport a more-than-reasonable valuation relative to growth. At current prices, BYD trades for 22.6x forward earnings.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) may at first may not seem like one of top Warren Buffett stocks to buy now, but a closer suggests that, among the several bank stocks within the Berkshire portfolio, it may be the strongest opportunity from a risk/reward standpoint.

At current prices, C stock trades for around 10.8x forward earnings. Shares also trade at a 35% discount to book value. This represents a valuation discount to other money center bank stocks, including BAC and JPMorganChase (NYSE:JPM). Yes, Citi has contended with a far greater amount of problems in recent years compared to BAC and JPM. Still, based on Citigroup’s latest results, an ongoing turnaround may be starting to make an impact.

For the preceding quarter, Citi reported better-than-expected earnings. Alongside this earnings topper, the bank reiterated guidance, and announced plans to purchase $1 billion worth of shares. Share repurchases could help bridge the valuation gap between C and its peers. Confidence with the turnaround may also lead to further gains, even as this factor played a big role in a 36.2% surge higher for shares over the past twelve months. As Buffett maintains his C stock position, consider entering one.

Chubb (CB)

As I recently discussed, Chubb (NYSE:CB) is one of the latest names to join the legion of Warren Buffett stocks. Per Berkshire Hathaway’s 13F filing for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, Buffett’s holding company owns a 6.4% stake in this Swiss-headquartered global property and casualty insurer.

Also in my recent CB stock discussion, I talked about possible takeover potential from Berkshire. After all, Berkshire is a serial acquirer of insurance companies, many of which it accumulated and held large equity positions in before buying them outright. Still, it remains unclear whether that’s Buffett and Berkshire’s end goal. However, even if a takeover offer is not in the cards, Chubb may nonetheless prove to be a worthwhile long-term investment.

That could hold true, both for Berkshire, which began building up its positions at lower prices, and for those just entering the stock today. As an insurer, Chubb’s earnings can be volatile, but Chubb’s earnings have steadily climbed over the past few years. So too, have quarterly cash payouts from this “dividend aristocrat.” Other return-of-capital efforts, like CB’s $5 billion share repurchase program, could also provide a boost to long-term annualized returns.

Kroger (KR)

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is another of the Warren Buffett stocks to buy now, due to improved chances that the grocery giant’s proposed merger with Albertson’s (NYSE:ACI) makes it through regulatory challenges. The two companies announced this merger back in 2022, but consummation of the deal has been held up by a legal challenge from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Regulators in Colorado and Washington State have also taken legal action to prevent this transaction. However, several factors point to Kroger prevailing against the regulators. For instance, Kroger and Albertson’s have once again increased the number of stores that they plan to divest prior to the merger. As Seeking Alpha commentator Chuck Walston pointed out last month, Kroger and Albertson’s may also be able to lay out the argument that merging will help them stay competitive against discount retailers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

If the deal gets through regulatory scrutiny and is completed, this could have a material impact on KR stock in the years ahead. The resultant cost and growth synergies from the transaction may lead to materially stronger profitability. Perhaps, a higher valuation for KR, which today trades for only 11.8x forward earnings.

Nu Holdings (NU)

Just like you may find it interesting to know that Warren Buffett invests in EV stocks, you may also find it interesting that Buffett has made some big bets on fintech as well. Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is one such example. The Berkshire portfolio includes a 2.9% stake, worth around $1.86 billion, in this Brazil-based digital banking institution.

Thanks to international expansion, first throughout Latin America and more recently throughout the world, Nu Holdings has been on a tear in terms of revenue and earnings growth since 2020. According to Seeking Alpha, revenue is up around tenfold during this time frame. Nu has also gone from reporting net losses, to reporting net earnings topping $1 billion.

It goes without saying that NU stock isn’t exactly “cheap,” at 35x forward earnings. Still, don’t assume this means shares have minimal upside from here. According to sell-side forecasts, earnings are expected to rise by another 47% in 2025. As growth trends appear likely to stay favorable, shares could maintain a rich valuation. From there, the stock could continue to appreciate in value, as the bottom line keeps expanding.

Sumitomo (SSUMY)

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) is one of several large Japanese trading companies that Berkshire Hathaway has invested in since 2023. Other such names that Buffett has added to the Berkshire portfolio include Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) and Mitsui & Co.(OTCMKTS:MITSY).

So, among the Berkshire Japan stocks, what makes SSUMY stock in particular one of the Warren Buffett stocks to buy now? In my view, the emergence of another well-known investor active in the stock, emphasis on the word “active.” Back in May, I discussed how activist investor Paul Singer, through his fund Elliott Management, has also acquired a stake in Sumitomo.

Singer has been successful in pushing for activist-style changes at Japanese companies, and could do the same here with SSUMY. With Sumitomo, there may be significant value to unlock. Shares trade for only 8.9x forward earnings, yet the company has been ramping up its exposure to high-growth industries such as raw materials for EV batteries, as well as other “green wave” type businesses. It may take some time to play out, but if Sumitomo continues on with this pivot, divesting non-core assets along the way, it may pave the way to a far higher valuation.

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is one of Warren Buffett’s smaller holdings, with Berkshire’s position in the telecom company making up just 0.2% of the overall portfolio. Even so, consider TMUS one of the other Warren Buffett stocks to consider, if only for the prospect of further consistent growth.

According to Statista, T-Mobile’s customer base has grown from under 50 million to over 100 million over the course of a decade. Quarterly growth continues to come in at a steady mid single-digit percentage clip. A pending deal to acquire most of USCellular’s (NYSE:USM) operations will add millions more customers to T-Mobile’s network. This deal also means an opportunity to wring out significant cost synergies.

TMUS stock, at nearly 20x forward earnings, trades at a significant premium to its competitors. However, assuming organic growth continues and the USCellular deal proves successful, T-Mobile shares may be poised to stay on an upward trajectory, leading to strong price appreciation in the years ahead. TMUS also began paying out a regular quarterly dividend in 2023. The stock currently sports a 1.09% forward yield, yet the next big leap in profitability could in turn lead to a wave of dividend growth.

