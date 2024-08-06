News & Insights

7 States Where It’s Almost Impossible for Low-Income Families To Afford Housing

Housing affordability is a huge issue many Americans face, and the situation is particularly dire for extremely low-income families — defined as households with incomes at or below either the federal poverty guideline or 30% of their area median income, whichever is greater. Across the US, there is currently a shortage of 7.3 million rental homes that are affordable and available to renters with extremely low incomes, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).

While each state has a deficit of available housing for extremely low-income families, the situation is particularly distressing in these seven states, as identified by the NLIHC.

Nevada

  • Number of affordable and available rental homes: 14 per 100 extremely low-income renter households
  • Extremely low-income renter households: 91,243
  • Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 86%

Arizona

  • Number of affordable and available rental homes: 24 per 100 extremely low-income renter households
  • Extremely low-income renter households: 176,191
  • Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 79%

California

  • Number of affordable and available rental homes: 24 per 100 extremely low-income renter households
  • Extremely low-income renter households: 1,282,835
  • Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 77%
Texas

  • Number of affordable and available rental homes: 25 per 100 extremely low-income renter households
  • Extremely low-income renter households: 906,885
  • Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 79%
Alaska

  • Number of affordable and available rental homes: 25 per 100 extremely low-income renter households
  • Extremely low-income renter households: 19,545
  • Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 64%
Florida

  • Number of affordable and available rental homes: 25 per 100 extremely low-income renter households
  • Extremely low-income renter households: 583,625
  • Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 82%
Oregon

  • Number of affordable and available rental homes: 26 per 100 extremely low-income renter households
  • Extremely low-income renter households: 138,104
  • Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 78%

Editor’s note: Data is sourced from the National Low Income Housing Coalition and is accurate as of 2022.

