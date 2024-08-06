7 States Where It’s Almost Impossible for Low-Income Families To Afford Housing

Housing affordability is a huge issue many Americans face, and the situation is particularly dire for extremely low-income families — defined as households with incomes at or below either the federal poverty guideline or 30% of their area median income, whichever is greater. Across the US, there is currently a shortage of 7.3 million rental homes that are affordable and available to renters with extremely low incomes, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).

Be Aware: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Try This: 7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor Before Making a Big Investment

While each state has a deficit of available housing for extremely low-income families, the situation is particularly distressing in these seven states, as identified by the NLIHC.

Also here is the salary you need to afford the average home in your state.

Nevada

Number of affordable and available rental homes: 14 per 100 extremely low-income renter households

14 per 100 extremely low-income renter households Extremely low-income renter households: 91,243

91,243 Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 86%

Trending Now: If You Live in One of These 20 Housing Markets, Consider Selling While It’s Still Hot

Check Out: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Arizona

Number of affordable and available rental homes: 24 per 100 extremely low-income renter households

24 per 100 extremely low-income renter households Extremely low-income renter households: 176,191

176,191 Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 79%

Learn More: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

California

Number of affordable and available rental homes: 24 per 100 extremely low-income renter households

24 per 100 extremely low-income renter households Extremely low-income renter households: 1,282,835

1,282,835 Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 77%

Texas

Number of affordable and available rental homes: 25 per 100 extremely low-income renter households

25 per 100 extremely low-income renter households Extremely low-income renter households: 906,885

906,885 Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 79%

Alaska

Number of affordable and available rental homes: 25 per 100 extremely low-income renter households

25 per 100 extremely low-income renter households Extremely low-income renter households: 19,545

19,545 Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 64%

Florida

Number of affordable and available rental homes: 25 per 100 extremely low-income renter households

25 per 100 extremely low-income renter households Extremely low-income renter households: 583,625

583,625 Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 82%

Oregon

Number of affordable and available rental homes: 26 per 100 extremely low-income renter households

26 per 100 extremely low-income renter households Extremely low-income renter households: 138,104

138,104 Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 78%

Editor’s note: Data is sourced from the National Low Income Housing Coalition and is accurate as of 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 States Where It’s Almost Impossible for Low-Income Families To Afford Housing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.