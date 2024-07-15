News & Insights

7 Safest Places To Retire in the US for Under $2,000 a Month

July 15, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

Believe it or not, there are lots of cities across the United States where retirees can comfortably retire for under $2,000 a month. Unsurprisingly, you won’t find them near any of America’s popular beaches.

To find the safest places to retire for $2,000 or less each month, GOBankingRates surveyed 1,002 Americans aged 18 and older from across the country. Respondents shared income, expenditures, and information about job security. The results show that retirees can still live comfortably, even with a budget of $2,000 or less in certain cities.

For retirees, finding a safe and affordable place to live is crucial. Not only do they want to stretch their retirement savings, but they also want to feel secure and comfortable in their surroundings. This study provides valuable insights for anyone looking to retire on a budget, as it highlights cities and towns that offer a good quality of life while also being affordable. This will help retirees make informed decisions about where to relocate, based on their individual needs and preferences.

From the highest to lowest amounts of monthly expenditures, here are some of the safest and cheapest cities to retire.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA.

Parma Heights, Ohio

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,832.95
  • 2022 one-bedroom rent: $905.78
  • Livability: 76
  • Monthly healthcare cost: $502.95
  • Monthly grocery cost: $424.23

Farmington Michigan

Farmington, Michigan

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,794.60
  • 2022 one-bedroom rent: $1,001.22
  • Livability: 94
  • Monthly healthcare cost: $363.01
  • Monthly grocery cost: $430.36

Squire's Castle in Willoughby Hills, Ohio.

Willoughby Hills, Ohio

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,784.75
  • 2022 one-bedroom rent: $974.11
  • Livability: 74
  • Monthly healthcare cost: $380.28
  • Monthly grocery cost: $430.36
North Royalton, Ohio Farm, May 2016.

North Royalton, Ohio

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,780.38
  • 2022 one-bedroom rent: $962
  • Livability: 67
  • Monthly healthcare cost: $376.19
  • Monthly grocery cost: $442.19
College-Station-Texas

College Station, Texas

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,726.84
  • 2022 one-bedroom rent: $844.67
  • Livability: 79
  • Monthly healthcare cost: $457.51
  • Monthly grocery cost: $424.66

open Texas land for sale expanding housing development fall Autumn suburb suburbia round Rock Texas colorful landscape trees changing colors fall in central texas.

Clute, Texas

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,688.09
  • 2022 one-bedroom rent: $847.11
  • Livability: 72
  • Monthly healthcare cost: $420.26
  • Monthly grocery cost: $420.72
Peaceful boardwalk trail through lush trees in the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center in Bellevue, Nebraska near Omaha

Bellevue, Nebraska

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,687.19
  • 2022 one-bedroom rent: $886.11
  • Livability: 84
  • Monthly healthcare cost: $376.19
  • Monthly grocery cost: $424.23

