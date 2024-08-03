7 Most Affordable Labor Day Party Foods at Aldi

Finding affordable Labor Day party food can be a challenge, but with the products at Aldi, you can take the “labor” out of Labor Day. Aldi has a fine selection of wallet-friendly items to serve your guests that will also save you time in the kitchen.

From appetizers to desserts, your guests will be all smiles when they see what you have on the menu from Aldi this Labor Day.

Chips and Salsa

You can’t go wrong with the affordable prices and variety of flavors of Clancy’s chips. For example, you’ll pay $1.95 for a 13-ounce bag of the brand’s Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips. To compare, a 16-ounce bag of El Milagro Kitchen Style Tortilla Chips is $3.85.

Aldi also offers a 16-ounce jar of Casa Mamita salsa in different flavors, such as pineapple, restaurant style or black bean and corn, for $2.19 as the perfect pairing. To compare, Aldi’s private-label brand of refrigerated organic salsa sells for $2.75 for 14 ounces.

Barbecued Meats

Be barbecue-ready without the hassle and expense of buying large quantities of expensive meat to grill. Don’t miss out on serving Park Street Deli’s succulent pulled pork or chicken, priced at $6.99 for 16 ounces. Park Street Deli also has fan-favorite pork burnt ends, which sell at $5.39 for 16 ounces.

Offer your guests their choice of meat on a L’oven Fresh Hamburger Bun at just $1.45 for an eight-count package.

Brats and Buns

Your guests will be sure to enjoy Parkview Cheddar Brats — a six package is $2.75. It’s a much cheaper option than the six-count package of Parkview Smoked Brats for $3.65.

Also, offer your guests the option to wrap up their brat in a warm and toasty L’oven Fresh Hot Dog Bun. You can pick up an eight-count package for just $1.45. To compare, Aldi’s Specially Selected Brioche Hot Dog Buns are over twice the price at $3.65 for six.

Fresh Veggies and Dip

Arrange a tray of assorted vegetables, including a three-count package of multi-colored peppers for $2.59, baby-peeled carrots for $1.35, mini cucumbers for $2.09, grape tomatoes for $2.19 and radishes for $1.75.

Ranch dressing is the perfect complement to your vegetable tray. Your guests can have their pick of Tuscan Garden-brand Ranch, Light Ranch, Guacamole Ranch, Spicy Ranch, Salsa Ranch or Buttermilk Ranch. Affordable 16-ounce bottles range from $1.65 to $1.89.

To compare, a 16-ounce bottle of Hidden Valley Original Ranch Salad Dressing is $3.98.

Fresh Fruit

Aldi has a wonderful selection of fresh fruit that’s surprisingly affordable. Just to name a few: bananas are $0.16 each, and a 1-pound package of strawberries is $2.09. A pint of blueberries is $2.09, and your choice of red or green grapes is $1.69 a pound.

Dessert

Don’t forget dessert. A DIY box mix is the cheapest option, but if you’re looking for premade options, Aldi has several affordable ones. Pick up Bake Shop Cookies in Oatmeal Cranberry, Kitchen Sink or Chocolate Chunk flavors, which are $3.25 for 14 ounces.

Bake Shop also has a scrumptious cheesecake sampler with two pieces each in New York-style, strawberry swirl, turtle, and triple chocolate, on sale for $5.19. Another crowd-pleaser is the Bake Shop Triple Chocolate Creme Cake at $4.69 for 20 ounces.

Beverages

If iced coffee will be on your menu then a must-have is Aldi’s Barissimo Mocha or Caramel Macchiato priced at $3.85 for 64 fluid ounces. To compare, a 48-ounce bottle of Starbucks iced coffee is almost $6 at Walmart.

Soda is always a favorite. Aldi offers 12-packs for $4.75 in flavors like Cola and Citrus Twist. To compare, a 12-pack of Coca-Cola or Sprite is a whopping $8.45.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Most Affordable Labor Day Party Foods at Aldi

