7 Dividend Stocks to Secure Your Future for the Next Decade

Sector-based focus is critical in dividend investing, through which an investor can build a secure financial future from sectors most known for their stability and growth potential. This article reviews seven top dividend stocks that portray excellent yield opportunities with solid market positions across the industrial, real estate, consumer discretionary, consumer staples and financial sectors.

Historical performance and resilience are present in these sectors. There is a mix of cyclical and non-cyclical stocks that can sustain economic fluctuations while providing consistent dividend yield. The industrial sector holds industry manufacturers and infrastructure companies that influence the segment, including aerospace and waste management companies characterized by reliable dividends​. Real estate yields are very high because of rental income and property appreciation​. Although consumer discretionary stocks are sensitive to the economy, they offer growth related to consumer spending​.

Finally, consumer staples are companies involved in essential goods that guarantee continuous revenues and dividends during downturns​​. Stocks in the financial sector — both banks and insurance companies — interest income and financial services growth significantly support attractive dividends​. A portfolio diversified across these sectors ensures long-term financial stability.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) operates in electrical components and equipment. Its stock yields a 1.9% forward dividend, and its sales grew by 8% year-over-year (YoY) in the second quarter of 2024. The growth came from solid performance in process and hybrid businesses. This exceeded expectations, indicating strong demand in key markets. The company achieved a 54% operating leverage, higher than expected. This shows efficient management and operational efficiency. It converts much revenue growth into operating income, and the adjusted EPS increased by 25%, reaching $1.36. This substantial growth reflects higher earnings from operations.

Moreover, the gross margin improved by 4.3% YoY, reaching 52.2%. This improvement shows effective portfolio transformation and cost management. The adjusted segment EBITDA margin expanded by 1.4% to 26%. Volume leverage, favorable mix, price adjustments, net material deflation and productivity programs drove the growth, which showcases operational efficiency. Hence, Emerson Electric stands out among top dividend stocks for solid sales growth and high operating leverage, indicating robust market demand and efficient operations.

NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the cannabis sector. The stock offers a forward dividend yield of 8.6%. In Q1 2024, NewLake’s AFFO grew by over 10% YoY, indicating solid operational efficiency and strategic execution. AFFO growth reflects a REIT’s ability to generate cash for dividends and reinvestment. Moreover, NewLake has consistently increased dividends, with Q1 2024 showing a rise to $0.41 per share or $1.64 annualized. This follows a similar increase in the previous quarter. The rising dividend signals financial health and investor confidence. NewLake maintains a low leverage profile, with just $4 million in debt.

Further, the company has $85 million in its credit facility, maturing in 2027. Low leverage reduces financial risk and enhances capital flexibility. The portfolio demonstrates strong credit quality, with 100% lease occupancy. NewLake has invested $428 million across 17 dispensaries and 14 cultivation facilities in 12 states. With 13 tenants and approximately 1.6 million square feet, the portfolio’s performance supports NewLake’s investment strategy. Finally, NewLake Capital stands out among the top dividend stocks for consistent dividend increases and low leverage, highlighting its financial stability and reliable returns.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is a global fast-food chain known for digital engagement. It offers a 2.4% forward dividend yield. The company has advanced in digital transformation. Its loyalty membership now has 166 million members, surpassing expectations (Q2 2024). These members account for 25% of system-wide sales, demonstrating the success of McDonald’s digital strategies.

Additionally, increased spending and visit frequency highlight financial gains from digital initiatives. McDonald’s aims to reach 250 million loyal members. This will enhance customer insights and personalized marketing, driving further revenue growth. Promotions like Free Fries Fridays showcase strategic app use. Customers get a free medium fry with a $1 purchase on the app.

Indeed, such promotions boost app usage, increasing customer interaction and data collection. This data helps tailor future marketing. McDonald’s adapts its value programs to market demands. The $5 meal deal attracted lower-income customers and increased sales in the United States. Similar strategies in Germany, Spain and Poland have expanded market share. Strategic pricing keeps McDonald’s competitive, especially in economic downturns. These tactics support significant revenue growth and consumer retention and reinforce McDonald’s position among the top dividend stocks.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) specializes in soft drinks and non-alcoholic beverages. Its stock yields a 3% forward dividend. Net revenue growth is crucial for assessing the company’s health and potential. In Q2 2024, PepsiCo reported net solid revenue growth despite tough comparisons and weaker performance in some areas. This growth signifies a robust market position and effective strategies. The 2024 guidance projects about 4% organic revenue growth, slightly revised from previous expectations. This adjustment reflects a cautious approach amid market challenges while aiming for steady growth.

Moreover, PepsiCo reported gross solid margin expansion in Q2 2024, which indicates effective cost management and pricing strategies. PepsiCo delivered double-digit EPS growth in the second quarter of 2024. The guidance for 2024 projects at least an 8% increase in core constant currency EPS. Overall, PepsiCo’s net revenue growth and margin expansion point to its effective cost management and pricing strategies, making it an attractive option among top dividend stocks.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) leads in global soft and non-alcoholic beverages. The company shows notable volume and revenue growth. Its stock offers a 2.8% forward dividend yield. Global unit case volume rose by 2% YoY (Q2 2024), indicating effective market expansion despite varying conditions. In Latin America, notable growth occurred in Mexico and Brazil. Similarly, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar saw over 20% volume growth, highlighting successful product innovations and market strategies. In Asia Pacific, growth was positive in ASEAN and South Pacific regions. This success is due to affordable, refillable packaging in the Philippines. India saw double-digit volume growth from its local brands.

Additionally, Africa achieved mid-single-digit growth despite currency devaluations and inflation. Net revenues increased by 3% to $12.4 billion. Organic revenues surged 15%, driven by a 9% price/mix improvement and 6% concentrate growth. This suggests strong demand and pricing strategies. The overall operating margin improved to 21.3% from 20.1%. The comparable operating margin rose to 32.8% from 31.6%. Margin expansion is due to franchising and operational efficiencies. To conclude, Coca-Cola’s efficiency and margin expansion make it a top dividend stock choice.

NNN REIT (NNN)

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) specializes in retail REITs. The company’s stock offers a forward dividend yield of 5%. NNN REIT has a high occupancy rate of 99.3% across 3,548 properties (Q2 2024). This high occupancy level ensures stable rental income and reduces vacancy losses. Moreover, the company renews leases at about 85% for 2024, reflecting effective tenant retention. NNN REIT reported a 3.8% rise in core FFO and a 5.0% increase in AFFO per share from last year. These gains suggest efficient management of expenses and property income.

Further, lease termination fee income surged to $6.3 million in the first half of 2024, up from $2 million last year. This increase highlights NNN’s success in lease negotiations. In Q2 2024, NNN REIT invested $110 million in 16 new properties. These acquisitions achieved a 7.9% initial cash cap rate. The new properties extend the average lease duration to over 16 years. Finally, NNN REIT’s high occupancy and strategic investments bolster its position as a top dividend stock.

Employers Holdings (EIG)

Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) has shown strong earnings performance, highlighting its financial health and growth potential. Its stock provides a forward dividend yield of 2.6%. For Q2 2024, adjusted net income per share was $1.10, the highest in a decade. This achievement signals improved profitability and bolsters investor confidence. Net income per diluted share was $1.25, down from $1.30 last year. Despite this slight decrease, the adjusted net income per diluted share remains solid, which reflects operational efficiency and profitability. Further, Employers had a 5% rise in gross premiums written, totaling $207.9 million in Q2. This increase stemmed from higher new and renewal premiums.

Moreover, new business grew by 9% YoY, while renewal business rose by 10%. The growth in premiums indicates the company’s success in attracting and retaining clients. Net premiums earned increased by 6%, reaching $187.8 million. This rise shows effective premium collection strategies and portfolio management. Revenue growth is crucial for funding future operations and investments. Overall, Employers demonstrated solid earnings and increased premiums, emphasizing its growth potential and stability among top dividend stocks.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

