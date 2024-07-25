7 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now: July 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing in thestock market resultsin solid long-term gains for many investors. While it’s easy to panic during economic downturns, people who held onto their shares usually benefit. The S&P 500 generated an annualized return of 11.6% over the past 40 years. Investors had to endure several corrections and crashes during that stretch, but the index has proven to be a good long-term investment.

Many dividend growth stocks present a similar proposal. These companies have rising revenue and profits. Economic news, industry-specific, and company-specific news will impact the stock price. While short-term news can create some concerns, it’s possible to find dividend growth stocks that tend to increase in the long run.

Diversifying your portfolio into this asset class can result in steady gains and dividend payouts. These are some of the top dividend stocks to consider if you want to reach new highs for your portfolio.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Source: Castleski / Shutterstock.com

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) recently issued its first dividend to investors. While the dividends are new, Alphabet has a lengthy history of outperforming the stock market. Shares have almost tripled over the past five years.

Alphabet recently reported second-quarter earnings, which featured 14% year-over-year revenue growth while net income jumped by 28.6%. Google Cloud eclipsed $10 billion in revenue, while YouTube ads also logged impressive gains.

The company is the leading online advertiser, and many companies try to create content to land a coveted spot at the top of Google search. The amount of popularity the search engine attracted should make it a long-term winner for many years to come. Wall Street seems to agree with that assertion based on its consensus “strong buy” rating for the stock. The average price target implies a 12% upside from current levels. The highest price target of $240 per share suggests the stock can rally by an additional 32%.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: The Art of Pics / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has delivered long-term gains while raising its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Although the yield is only 0.6%, Microsoft maintained an annualized dividend growth rate of 10.6% over the past decade. Shares are also up by 20% year-to-date and more than tripled over the past five years.

Due to the company’s large market cap, it makes up a large portion of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite. The company regularly reports net profit margins above 30% while generating higher revenue and profits. Microsoft followed that playbook in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 with 17% year-over-year revenue growth and 20% net income growth.

Microsoft Cloud was the biggest winner among the company’s business segments. Cloud revenue came to $35.1 billion, a 23% year-over-year improvement. Microsoft also offers exposure to advertising, business software, social media, gaming, and other verticals. The company is also a leader in the rapidly growing artificial intelligence industry.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

People need to eat regularly, and many turn to restaurant chains to get the meals they need. Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is a steakhouse chain that’s gaining momentum. The $11.5 billion restaurant chain gained 35% year-to-date while more than tripling over the past five years.

Texas Roadhouse has attractive momentum on its side, but the company also has an appealing 1.3% yield. The company has maintained an annualized dividend growth rate of 16.05% over the past decade. It has 12 years of consecutive dividend growth and pays out its dividend every quarter.

The company reported 12.5% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter along with 31.9% net income growth. Comparable restaurant sales increased by 8.4%, demonstrating that Texas Roadhouse is becoming a fixture within its communities. Texas Roadhouse opened nine company restaurants and three franchises this quarter, bringing the total number of restaurants to 753.

Texas Roadhouse is rated as a “moderate buy.” The highest price target of $193 per share suggests that shares can gain an additional 12%.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Source: Shutterstock

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has been a mainstay in the construction industry for almost 100 years. The company has delivered solid gains for long-term investors. Shares are up by 18% year-to-date and soared by 159% over the past five years. Caterpillar trades at a price-to-earings ratio of 15.5x and has a 1.6% yield. An 8.04% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade further cements Caterpillar as a top dividend growth stock to consider.

A respectable yield and long-term dividend growth rate aren’t the only catalysts for the construction equipment company. Net income in the first quarter was up 47% from a year ago, while revenue was roughly flat. Rising profits should help the company initiate stock buybacks and raise its dividend. Caterpillar deployed $5.1 billion toward share repurchases and dividend distributions in the first quarter.

Wall Street analysts are mixed on the stock but have rated it as a “moderate buy.” The average price target implies a 6% gain from current levels. However, the highest price target of $440 per share suggests that Caterpillar stock can rally by an additional 28%.

Meta Platforms (META)

Source: Blue Planet Studio / Shutterstock.com

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is another new dividend stock on this list that looks primed to maintain a double-digit dividend growth rate for several years. The social media giant has 3.24 billion daily active users and has been expanding its profit margins. Meta Platforms’ focus on efficiency resulted in 117% year-over-year net income growth in the first quarter. Revenue soared by 27% as well.

Many businesses run advertisements to appear in front of potential customers, but few advertising platforms offer the targeting capabilities that Meta Platforms’ family of apps provides. Soaring profits contributed to the firm’s buying back $14.64 billion of shares in the first quarter. Those buybacks helped the company’s stock rise by 30% year-to-date. Shares are also up by 145% over the past five years.

Meta Platforms has $58.12 billion in cash that it can reinvest into the business or use to fuel dividend growth. The company is making strides in artificial intelligence, which can help diversify its revenue beyond online advertising.

American Express (AXP)

Source: First Class Photography / Shutterstock.com

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is a top-performing credit and debit card issuer with an P/E of 18.5x. The company offers a 1.1% dividend yield and regularly hikes its dividend. Earlier this year, American Express announced a 17% increase to its quarterly dividend payouts. Investors now receive an annual dividend of $2.80 per share, paid out in quarterly distributions of 70 cents per share.

The credit card company’s Q2 2024 results suggest that the rally will continue. American Express delivered 8% year-over-year revenue growth and increased its net income by 39% year over year. These growth rates are respectable for most companies, but they’re even better for American Express due to its low P/E ratio. Consumers acquired 3.3 million new cards in the quarter, contributing to the company’s 24th consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth from credit card fees.

American Express attracts people with excellent credit. This distinction reduces the likelihood of people defaulting on their credit card debt.

Walmart (WMT)

Source: Harun Ozmen / Shutterstock.com

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is the largest grocery and a retail giant that attracts customers who want to save money on everyday items. While the company touts a line-up of affordable prices that help people save, it’s also been delivering solid gains for investors. Shares are up by 34% year-to-date and have gained 88% over the past five years. The stock trades at a P/E of 30x and has a 1.2% dividend yield.

While Walmart slowed down its dividend growth rate in recent years, the company broke from that trend with a 9% dividend hike earlier this year. That’s the highest dividend hike in more than a decade.

That’s not the only good news for the stock. Walmart recently reported 6% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted earnings per share jumped by 22.4%. Wall Street analysts believe that the gains can continue. The stock is rated as a “strong buy” with a projected 5% upside from current levels.

