The 7 Best Stocks to Buy in August 2024

Markets are in turmoil as the selloff in mega-cap technology stocks that began in July accelerates. On Aug. 5, the mega-cap tech companies known as the “Magnificent Seven,” generally considered among the best stocks to buy, lost a combined $1 trillion of value amid a global stock market rout. The selloff saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 1,000 points in a single day and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fall into a correction, defined as a 10% drop from recent highs.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index plummeted 12% for its worst day since the 1987 “Black Monday” crash on Wall Street. The sharp selloff has been caused by fears that the U.S. economy is entering a recession and the U.S. Federal Reserve has been too slow to start lowering interest rates. The result is that the Cboe Volatility Index, commonly known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” is at its highest level since the pandemic struck in 2020.

So what’s an investor to do amid the current market turmoil? Look for bargains and the best stocks to buy on the cheap, of course. As Warren Buffett famously said: “Be greedy only when others are fearful.” Here are the seven best stocks to buy in August 2024.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Source: astudio / Shutterstock.com

Caterpillar’s (NYSE:CAT) share price rose 4% after the maker of construction and mining equipment issued its second-quarter financial results. While the print was mixed, it showed that demand remains strong for the company’s larger excavators and other construction equipment. It also continues to benefit from higher prices. Caterpillar announced Q2 EPS of $5.99, which beat Wall Street forecasts that called for $5.54.

Revenue of $16.70 billion was shy of consensus expectations of $16.80 billion, and sales volumes were down in every business segment. However, Caterpillar continues to thrive as infrastructure spending increases across the U.S. The $1 trillion being spent by the federal government to upgrade and improve roads, bridges and other infrastructure is helping to give Caterpillar’s finances a boost. CAT stock is up 17% in the last 12 months.

Palantir (PLTR)

Source: Poetra.RH / Shutterstock.com

Shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) rose 13% after the software and data analytics company issued Q2 financial results that beat Wall Street forecasts. Palantir posted EPS of 9 cents, which was ahead of the consensus expectation of 8 cents among analysts. Revenue in the spring quarter totaled $678 million, which beat Wall Street’s estimate $653 million. The strong results were attributed to demand for the company’s artificial intelligence software products.

Palantir also reported that its customer count in the U.S. commercial market grew to 295 in the second quarter, up 83% from a year earlier as the company strives to lessen its reliance on government contracts. As for guidance, Palantir said that it expects revenue of $697 million to $701 million in the current third quarter. The Q3 revenue guidance topped the consensus expectation of $681 million on Wall Street. PLTR stock has gained 50% in the past 12 months firmly placing it on my list of the best stocks to buy.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Source: George Sheldon via Shutterstock

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) have sunk recently as fears of an economic recession hurt retail stocks. Since Aug. 1, DKS stock has fallen 7%. The sporting goods retailer’s share price is now 15% below its 52-week high. This presents the chance to buy a best-in-class stock on the dip. Dick’s Sporting Goods’ stock has been a long-term compounder for shareholders, having increased 510% in the last five years.

The company’s most recent financial results, delivered at the end of May, were typically strong. For this year’s first-quarter, Dick’s delivered EPS of $3.30, which beat the $2.95 expected among analysts. Revenue totaled $3.02 billion versus $2.94 billion that was the consensus forecast on Wall Street. Sales were up 6% from a year earlier. Management attributed the results to consumers spending more on sneakers and athletic gear.

The strong Q1 print led Dick’s to raise its full-year guidance. The retailer now expects earnings of $13.35 to $13.75, up from a previous outlook of $12.85 to $13.25. The new guidance is ahead of the $13.25 that analysts had penciled in for the company. Dick’s reports its Q2 financial results on Sept. 4. DKS stock is up 36% over the past 12 months.

Pfizer (PFE)

Source: Manuel Esteban / Shutterstock.com

U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been on an upswing ever since it posted better-than-expected Q2 financial results and hiked its forward guidance. PFE stock is up 6% in the past month despite the market turmoil. However, the share price is still down 17% over the last 12 months. Concerns about slowing sales of Covid-19 vaccines have pulled the share price lower. But those concerns seem to now be alleviated.

Pfizer reported Q2 EPS of 60 cents, which was much better than the 46 cents forecast on Wall Street. Revenue of $13.28 billion surpassed the $12.96 billion expected among analysts. Sales rose 2% from a year earlier. It was the first time that sales had increased at Pfizer since the end of 2022 when the company’s Covid-19 revenue peaked. The positive results were attributed to cost-cutting measures and improved sales of the Covid-19 antiviral pill called “Paxlovid.”

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) hasn’t been the same since the company executed a massive 50-for-1 stock split in June of this year. In the past month, CMG stock has declined 8%, and the shares are now trading 21% below their 52-week high. In addition to the stock split, Chipotle has also been impacted by recessions fears and what that could do to consumer spending at restaurants.

CMG stock has also taken a hit due to an online controversy over perceptions that the company cut its portion sizes. Management vehemently denies that portions have been scaled back. Chipotle’s quarterly results certainly don’t reflect a decline in customer visits to its restaurants. The company reported Q2 EPS of 34 cents compared to 32 cents that had been the consensus forecast of analysts. Sales in the quarter totaled $2.97 billion versus $2.94 billion that had been expected on Wall Street.

Sales were up 18.2% from a year earlier, while same-store sales rose 11.1%, beating estimates of 9.2%. Management noted in the earnings report that, despite the portion controversy, foot traffic at its restaurants increased 8.7% during Q2. Executives also stressed that the company continues to gain market share and restaurant transactions are growing across every income level. CMG is among the best stocks to buy it has risen 45% in the last 12 months.

PayPal (PYPL)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is another beaten down stock that looks to be on the mend. Despite the carnage among technology stocks, PayPal’s share price has actually increased 7% since the beginning of July. PYPL stock is still down 2% over the last 12 months, but a recovery is clearly underway, helped by a better-than-expected Q2 earnings print and raised forward guidance.

PayPal reported Q2 EPS of $1.19, which beat Wall Street’s forecast of 99 cents. The company’s revenue of $7.9 billion bested the $7.8 billion that was the consensus estimate on Wall Street. PayPal’s total payment volumes rose 11% to $416.80 billion during the quarter, while transaction dollars increased 8% to $3.60 billion. The company is seeing a turnaround due to innovations introduced earlier this year, including a faster checkout process and smart receipts that give users merchant recommendations.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

For a defensive play in the event that we do end up in a recession, there is Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). The soft drink maker’s share price has been riding high as investors rotate money into value stocks. Coke is the kind of reliable blue-chip stock that investors flock to in times of market upheaval. Not only is KO stock stable but it also pays a quarterly dividend payment of 49 cents, giving it a hefty yield of 2.83%.

Coca-Cola stock has been marching higher ever since investors started rotating capital into value names in early July. In the past month, KO stock has risen nearly 10%, bringing its year-to-date gain to 15%. The company recently delivered Q2 financial results that handily beat Wall Street forecasts and raised its guidance. Coke now expects revenue growth of 9% to 10% this year, up from a previous forecast of 8% to 9% growth. Earnings are forecast to grow 5% to 6% compared to 4% to 5% growth that was previously expected. All of this makes KO one of the best stocks to buy no matter which way the market trends.

