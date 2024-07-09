7 Analysts Have This To Say About Equifax

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Equifax (NYSE:EFX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $268.71, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $241.00. A 7.18% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $289.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Equifax's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Wurtzel Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $275.00 - Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Buy $255.00 $300.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $272.00 $291.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $241.00 $276.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $273.00 $290.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $260.00 $275.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $305.00 $305.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Equifax. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Equifax compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Equifax's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Equifax

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, over 40% of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates just over 20% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Equifax: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Equifax's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.71% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Equifax's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, Equifax adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

