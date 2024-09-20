Seniors considering relocation for retirement have beach towns as potential destinations, with a lot to make them appealing. There’s the idea of turning what was once exclusively a vacationing experience into an everyday one, the pleasure of the sight and closeness to the ocean, walks on the beach and much more. If we ask someone what their favorite beach town is, it’s likely to translate to where they ultimately want to be.

That being said, there are a number of factors to consider that would make certain beach towns less ideal than others. One factor is the overall cost of living (i.e., consider the housing market, transportation or the cost of healthcare). Then there are details about the climate and weather that are less concerning for summer vacationing than they are for permanent residence. There are also implications about the general availability of activities that seniors would find enjoyable. When taking these into account, here are 6 of the worst beach towns for seniors to retire in the US.

Palm Beach, Florida

If we ignore the financial side, there are plenty of positives to Palm Beach. As Veranda Club explained, not only is the climate mostly moderate, the availability of desirable retirement communities and high-quality healthcare services are large draws. There is also a great recreational scene with activities for seniors, like golfing and fishing. Those niceties act as a double-edged sword, though. Because there are a number of valuable incentives, Palm Beach is also quite expensive. According to FinanceBuzz, even when you factor the lack of retirement income taxes, the cost of living is much higher than what the average retiree will have to justify living there.

Venice Beach, California

With Venice Beach, you have to deal with California being one of the most expensive states. The issue for the average retiree doesn’t stop there, however. As Travel Noire pointed out, it has a relatively high crime rate, which includes gang violence and drug activity. This point is backed by WifiTalents, which reported the crime rate in Venice Beach is 122% higher than the national average. More specifically, the rate of violent crime exceeds the national average by 79%. For seniors looking for a calm retirement, there’s certainly better options.

Miami Beach, Florida

Miami shares the same cost-related issues as Palm Beach. Another aspect to consider is how the area is often viewed as a tourist hotspot, which doesn’t necessarily align with the idea of settling down in a quiet, pleasant atmosphere. The AARP noted the high number of tourists, especially in the more popular areas, like Miami Beach. It also happens to have greater heat and humidity since it is farther south. Combine that with the increased risk for heat-related illness in older adults — not to mention the high cost of living — and ultimately, Miami Beach may not be one of the better choices.

Waikiki Beach, Hawaii

As The Discoverer pointed out, Waikiki also suffers from the abundance of tourists that can turn a pleasant beach experience into a crowded and noisy one. The ways the area is commercialized are at odds with what many retirees are looking for. There is also the fact that Hawaii makes the list of the most expensive states to live in.

New Smyrna Beach, Florida

A list of particularly dangerous beaches was compiled based on data about the prevalence of natural disasters, shark attacks and other threats, as detailed by The Independent. You might have heard of how New Smyrna Beach is called the “shark bite capital of the world.” While it’s generally understood that shark attacks are fairly rare, if you’re a senior with a love for swimming, you might still want to avoid the beach that makes the top of the “dangerous list.”

Atlantic City Beach, New Jersey

Atlantic City isn’t as expensive as California, Florida or Hawaii, though you would still have to endure a higher-than-average violent crime rate. There is also the unfortunate tradeoff where the quality of healthcare takes a bit of a hit, as the local economy isn’t as strong. In addition, there’s more of a focus on the casino industry and tourist commerce than on recreational activities for seniors.

