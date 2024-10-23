6 ‘Wealth-Building’ Habits That Don’t Work

Many people dream of becoming wealthy overnight. Some may even be drawn to get-rich-quick schemes that end up being a huge disappointment.

Others may start out with wealth-building habits that seem like a good idea in theory, but don’t necessarily grow their money.

Check Out: I’m A Self-Made Millionaire — 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich On an Average Salary

Explore More: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Here are some strategies people often believe will significantly boost their wealth but, in reality, have minimal impact.

Extreme Frugality Without Income Growth

“Many believe cutting out every small expense, like daily coffee or occasional dining out, will accumulate substantial wealth,” said Abid Salahi, finance expert and co-founder of FinlyWealth.

While being mindful of spending is important, he said this approach often yields minimal results without corresponding income growth.

“One of my clients once shared: ‘I spent years avoiding non-essential purchases, thinking I was building wealth. But I realized I was depriving myself of making real progress. It wasn’t until I focused on increasing my income that I saw significant changes in my net worth.'” Salahi said.

Trending Now: Mark Cuban — 9 Rules To Get Rich

Chasing High-Yield Savings Accounts

While earning interest on your savings is good, Salahi noted that the difference between a 1% and 2% yield on a savings account is often negligible in the grand scheme of wealth building.

“People who constantly switch banks for slightly higher rates frequently overestimate the impact on their overall financial picture,” he said.

Overemphasis on Coupon Clipping and Deal Hunting

While finding good deals can save money, Salahi warned that spending excessive time hunting for coupons or sales on small purchases rarely leads to significant wealth accumulation.

“The time investment often outweighs the financial benefit,” the expert noted.

Blindly Following Financial Trends

According to Salahi, many people jump on every new financial trend or “hot” investment without understanding its fundamentals or how it fits into their economic strategy.

“This can lead to scattered, ineffective attempts at wealth-building,” he warned.

Focusing Solely on Tax Deductions

While tax efficiency is important, Salahi noted that some people become overly focused on tax deductions, sometimes making financial decisions primarily for tax reasons rather than sound investment principles.

A business owner client shared with Salahi that he used to make purchases just for the tax write-off, thinking he was being financially savvy.

He said it took the client years to realize he was spending more than he was saving in taxes.

Neglecting Career Development for Passive Income Pursuits

“Many individuals pursue passive income strategies, hoping for easy wealth while neglecting their primary career,” said Salahi.

While diversifying income streams can be beneficial, he said it shouldn’t come at the expense of developing your main source of income.

“In my experience, one client summed it up well: ‘I used to think all these little tricks would make me rich. But I realized that focusing on big wins — like negotiating a higher salary or investing in my skills — had a much bigger impact on my wealth than all the small stuff combined.'”

While not harmful, Salahi said these habits often provide a false sense of financial progress.

“Real wealth-building typically requires a more holistic approach, focusing on increasing income, strategic investing, and aligning financial decisions with long-term goals,” he said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 ‘Wealth-Building’ Habits That Don’t Work

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.