6 Places Frugal Retirees Won’t Shop

Retiring can be one of the most rewarding times of your life. Your decades of hard work has paid off, and you can now enjoy the fruits of your labor.

While you are celebrating and enjoying your leisurely mornings, you will also want to pay close attention to your bank account. For many people, retirement comes with a reduced income, and according to a 2024 Gallup poll, 59% of people are worried about not having enough money once they retire.

If you, like nearly two-thirds of Americans, are worried about not having enough money during retirement, you will want to know the best places to get deals and where you should avoid spending money.

Here are the six places frugal retirees won’t shop and where you should instead.

Whole Foods

As reported by Delish, Whole Foods is one of the most overpriced grocery stores nationwide. The specialty retailer is known for organic foods and high-end pantry staples.

Unfortunately, these goods can cost you significantly more than at a normal grocer. While the store has reduced prices since teaming up with Amazon Fresh, the products are still expensive.

Whole Foods Market, along with other luxury grocery stores such as Erewhon, Acme Market and Harris Teeter, are all pricey for a retiree living on a lower income. They may make for a good Instagram post, but they can easily break the bank for someone without a 9 to 5.

Instead, consider more affordable grocers like Aldi and Trader Joe’s for your weekly shop.

Target: For Groceries

While Target is a great one-stop shop for everything you need, frugal retirees know to avoid the grocery aisles of the big box retailer.

A 2024 comparison study by AARP found that the places like Bullseye’s Playground had higher grocery prices compared to Aldi and Walmart. A basket of the same items costs $17.51 more than at Aldi and almost $16 more than at Walmart.

For retirees hoping to cut down on the number of stores they visit each week, the best way to reduce costs at the superstore is to take advantage of sales and things like Target Circle rewards.

Costco: For Bulk Items

Costco is often touted as offering great deals for bulk buys, but for retirees, the membership-only can be quite costly.

In many cases, retirees are no longer living with a houseful of people. Many times, they are empty nesters enjoying a quieter season of life.

The need for bulk goods decreases, particularly if those products have a shelf life. Retirees on a budget avoid the warehouse megastore for oversized groceries that they may not use before the goods expire.

Amazon

Nobody can argue with Amazon’s convenience. Two-day shipping on almost any product on the market is not only easy but can also be expensive. Amazon is not only pricey for some goods, it can also be riddled with scams and knockoffs.

Retirees hoping to save money should comparison shop at places like Walmart to see if they can find the same products at a lower price. Many retailers also offer similar free shipping options.

Convenience Stores

Gas stations like 7-Eleven are quick and easy, but they can be costly. Instead of grabbing a few overpriced snacks at a convenience store, plan ahead and stock up on the goods you need the next time you shop at your regular grocery store.

Savvy retirees also get their gas at a discounted rate from places like ARCO or use fuel points they rack up while shopping.

Kroger: For Flowers

Your local grocery store can be great for produce, meat and dairy, but it may not be the most cost-effective for things like flowers.

The flower department at a grocery store is generally more expensive than wholesale florists. A comparison of flower prices by the kitchn also found that Trader Joe’s was the “Best of the Bunch” when it came to inexpensive and mid-tier bouquets.

