6 Amazon Subscriptions That Will Save You Money Long-Term

It’s no secret that an Amazon Prime subscription can save you money on shipping and handling, especially if you’re a frequent online shopper. But did you know that you can also sign up for subscriptions and recurring memberships through the platform that will help you save money in the long run?

Here are the six best ones and how they work. Also, check out how to get free premium food delivery subscriptions.

Amazon Prime

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year — unless you’re a student, in which case you only have to pay $7.49 a month or $69 a year. While this membership comes with free shipping, that’s certainly not the only perk. These are some of the other big ones:

Access to exclusive deals (including early Prime Day deals)

Free delivery

Prescription savings

Free or discounted access to movies and TV shows

Free ad-free songs and podcasts via Amazon Music

Audiobooks, magazines, and digital books via Amazon Reads (one free download per month)

Ability to “try before you buy” clothing items

If you get the fee-free Prime Visa card, you can also take advantage of cashback opportunities, like:

Up to 5% back on eligible Amazon.com purchases (eligible Prime cardholders could earn up to 10% back on select items)

Unlimited 3-5% back on Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market purchases

Up to 5% cash back on Chase Travel

2% back at the gas station, restaurants, and local transit (including rideshare)

Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases where Visa is accepted

All of these savings and cashback rewards can add up. Even just accounting for the free shipping and handling, you can make back the cost of your original membership with just a few orders.

As for the Prime Visa card, just make sure you pay off your card balance every month to get the maximum benefit.

RxPass

As a Prime member, you have the option to sign up for RxPass. For just $5 a month, you can get unlimited refills on eligible medications (based on your prescription). This service also comes with free home delivery and 24/7 access to pharmacists.

Currently, an RxPass subscription covers just over 50 generic medications, which you can search for by condition or name on the website. It’s available nationwide except in California, Minnesota, Texas and Washington.

If your medication is covered, RxPass can be a great way to save some serious cash — especially if you take multiple medications a month.

Grubhub+

This comes with an Amazon Prime membership, but is worth including for those who frequently use Grubhub for delivery.

This particular service comes with unlimited $0 food delivery fees on all qualifying orders. Considering regular delivery through the platform costs 10% of your order, this is a great savings opportunity.

Grocery Delivery Services

Included with your Amazon Prime membership is free delivery on same-day Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market groceries. In addition to the ability to earn up to 5% cash back on these purchases (3% when shopping in person), the free — and fast — delivery can save you money on gas or other delivery services.

If you’re a Prime member, you can save around 10% on select purchases, too. Plus, you can always find Amazon.com coupons and in-store weekly deals to both Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh for even more savings.

One Medical Membership

You’ll need to be a Prime member for this one. If you are, you can get access to 24/7 on-demand care for just $9 a month. This includes in-app health records and care plans, secure messaging with your provider, and convenient prescription refill and renewal requests.

Membership also includes on-demand care via video chat for dozens of common conditions — from urinary tract infections to migraines to eye issues. And if you need to schedule an appointment, you can do so the same or following day via the One Medical app.

There are also some physical offices available, but you’ll have to check what’s available near you.

Subscribe and Save Program

If you’ve ever shopped on Amazon, you know you can make one-time purchases. But did you know you can also set up recurring purchases to save money?

With Amazon’s Subscribe and Save program, you can save up to 15% on everyday household items from paper towels to diapers and hand soap. Other eligible items include pet food, personal care items, cat litter, pantry essentials, select foods and vitamins and supplements.

You’ll get the most benefit from this program if you set up auto-delivery on at least five items at a time. It’s easy to set up and — like these other Amazon services — free to cancel at any time. Shipping is free. You can also set up your deliveries as frequently as you need.

If you’re a Prime member, you could also save an additional 20% on Amazon Basics items (as long as the total cost is over $50). And this isn’t even including the digital coupons you can find on Amazon.com.

