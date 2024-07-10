50 Cities With the Poorest Middle Class in America: From a $25K to $40K Income

A middle-class salary was once enough to comfortably afford a car, a home and even put away some money into savings. Now, however, many Americans earning a middle-class income are finding it hard to get by.

“The pandemic turned financial security into a luxury for many middle-class families,” said Josh Richner, founder and debt relief specialist at FaithWorks Financial. “Those who were ‘just fine’ are now living paycheck to paycheck, and many who were living paycheck to paycheck are now on the brink of financial collapse.”

One big reason for this is inflation.

“The cost of essential goods and services has risen significantly in recent years,” Richner said. “Housing prices have soared, healthcare costs continue to climb, and education expenses are at an all-time high.”

In many places, salaries have not kept up with rising prices — particularly for those in the middle class. Depending on where you live, a salary of just $25,000 could put you in the middle class based on the area’s median household earnings.

To find the cities with the lowest middle-class salaries, GOBankingRates sourced income data for the 150 biggest cities in the U.S. and calculated the salary ranges that would be considered middle-class — two-thirds to double the income of a given area. Here’s a look at the 50 cities where the middle class earns the least.

Key Findings

Cleveland is the major city with the lowest salary threshold to be considered middle class. An income of $24,847 would qualify.

An income of $24,847 would qualify. Among the cities on this list, Grand Rapids, Michigan, has the highest salary threshold to be considered middle class — $41,089.

— $41,089. Even in the major cities with the lowest middle-class salaries, a six-figure salary is still considered middle class in 34 out of the 50 cities on this list.

1. Cleveland

2017 median household income: $27,854

$27,854 2022 median household income: $37,271

$37,271 Lowest end of middle-class income: $24,847

$24,847 Highest end of middle-class income: $74,542

2. Detroit

2017 median household income: $27,838

$27,838 2022 median household income: $37,761

$37,761 Lowest end of middle-class income: $25,174

$25,174 Highest end of middle-class income: $75,522

3. Birmingham, Alabama

2017 median household income: $33,770

$33,770 2022 median household income: $42,464

$42,464 Lowest end of middle-class income: $28,309

$28,309 Highest end of middle-class income: $84,928

4. Springfield, Missouri

2017 median household income: $34,775

$34,775 2022 median household income: $43,450

$43,450 Lowest end of middle-class income: $28,967

$28,967 Highest end of middle-class income: $86,900

5. Rochester, New York

2017 median household income: $32,347

$32,347 2022 median household income: $44,156

$44,156 Lowest end of middle-class income: $29,437

$29,437 Highest end of middle-class income: $88,312

6. Toledo, Ohio

2017 median household income: $35,808

$35,808 2022 median household income: $45,405

$45,405 Lowest end of middle-class income: $30,270

$30,270 Highest end of middle-class income: $90,810

7. Shreveport, Louisiana

2017 median household income: $37,390

$37,390 2022 median household income: $45,967

$45,967 Lowest end of middle-class income: $30,645

$30,645 Highest end of middle-class income: $91,934

8. Buffalo, New York

2017 median household income: $34,268

$34,268 2022 median household income: $46,184

$46,184 Lowest end of middle-class income: $30,789

$30,789 Highest end of middle-class income: $92,368

9. Newark, New Jersey

2017 median household income: $34,826

$34,826 2022 median household income: $46,460

$46,460 Lowest end of middle-class income: $30,973

$30,973 Highest end of middle-class income: $92,920

10. Akron, Ohio

2017 median household income: $36,223

$36,223 2022 median household income: $46,596

$46,596 Lowest end of middle-class income: $31,064

$31,064 Highest end of middle-class income: $93,192

11. Memphis, Tennessee

2017 median household income: $38,230

$38,230 2022 median household income: $48,090

$48,090 Lowest end of middle-class income: $32,060

$32,060 Highest end of middle-class income: $96,180

12. Knoxville, Tennessee

2017 median household income: $36,331

$36,331 2022 median household income: $48,309

$48,309 Lowest end of middle-class income: $32,206

$32,206 Highest end of middle-class income: $96,618

13. Mobile, Alabama

2017 median household income: $40,020

$40,020 2022 median household income: $48,524

Lowest end of middle-class income: $32,349

$32,349 Highest end of middle-class income: $97,048

14. Cincinnati

2017 median household income: $36,429

$36,429 2022 median household income: $49,191

$49,191 Lowest end of middle-class income: $32,794

$32,794 Highest end of middle-class income: $98,382

15. Hialeah, Florida

2017 median household income: $31,012

$31,012 2022 median household income: $49,531

$49,531 Lowest end of middle-class income: $33,021

$33,021 Highest end of middle-class income: $99,062

16. Milwaukee

2017 median household income: $38,289

$38,289 2022 median household income: $49,733

$49,733 Lowest end of middle-class income: $33,155

$33,155 Highest end of middle-class income: $99,466

17. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

2017 median household income: $40,948

$40,948 2022 median household income: $50,155

$50,155 Lowest end of middle-class income: $33,437

$33,437 Highest end of middle-class income: $100,310

18. Augusta, Georgia

2017 median household income: $39,258

$39,258 2022 median household income: $50,492

$50,492 Lowest end of middle-class income: $33,661

$33,661 Highest end of middle-class income: $100,984

19. New Orleans

2017 median household income: $38,721

$38,721 2022 median household income: $51,116

$51,116 Lowest end of middle-class income: $34,077

$34,077 Highest end of middle-class income: $102,232

20. Tucson, Arizona

2017 median household income: $39,617

$39,617 2022 median household income: $52,049

$52,049 Lowest end of middle-class income: $34,699

$34,699 Highest end of middle-class income: $104,098

21. Tallahassee, Florida

2017 median household income: $42,418

$42,418 2022 median household income: $52,899

$52,899 Lowest end of middle-class income: $35,266

$35,266 Highest end of middle-class income: $105,798

22. St. Louis

2017 median household income: $38,664

$38,664 2022 median household income: $52,941

$52,941 Lowest end of middle-class income: $35,294

$35,294 Highest end of middle-class income: $105,882

23. Fayetteville, North Carolina

2017 median household income: $43,439

$43,439 2022 median household income: $53,424

$53,424 Lowest end of middle-class income: $35,616

$35,616 Highest end of middle-class income: $106,848

24. Montgomery, Alabama

2017 median household income: $44,339

$44,339 2022 median household income: $54,166

$54,166 Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,111

$36,111 Highest end of middle-class income: $108,332

25. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

2017 median household income: $42,219

$42,219 2022 median household income: $54,416

$54,416 Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,277

$36,277 Highest end of middle-class income: $108,832

26. Columbus, Georgia

2017 median household income: $43,239

$43,239 2022 median household income: $54,561

$54,561 Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,374

$36,374 Highest end of middle-class income: $109,122

27. Miami

2017 median household income: $33,999

$33,999 2022 median household income: $54,858

$54,858 Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,572

$36,572 Highest end of middle-class income: $109,716

28. Greensboro, North Carolina

2017 median household income: $44,978

$44,978 2022 median household income: $55,051

$55,051 Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,701

$36,701 Highest end of middle-class income: $110,102

29. Paradise, Nevada

2017 median household income: $45,904

$45,904 2022 median household income: $55,224

$55,224 Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,816

$36,816 Highest end of middle-class income: $110,448

30. El Paso, Texas

2017 median household income: $44,431

$44,431 2022 median household income: $55,710

$55,710 Lowest end of middle-class income: $37,140

$37,140 Highest end of middle-class income: $111,420

31. Tulsa, Oklahoma

2017 median household income: $44,577

$44,577 2022 median household income: $56,648

$56,648 Lowest end of middle-class income: $37,765

$37,765 Highest end of middle-class income: $113,296

32. Philadelphia

2017 median household income: $40,649

$40,649 2022 median household income: $57,537

$57,537 Lowest end of middle-class income: $38,358

$38,358 Highest end of middle-class income: $115,074

33. Chattanooga, Tennessee

2017 median household income: $41,911

$41,911 2022 median household income: $57,703

$57,703 Lowest end of middle-class income: $38,469

$38,469 Highest end of middle-class income: $115,406

34. Fort Wayne, Indiana

2017 median household income: $45,853

$45,853 2022 median household income: $58,233

$58,233 Lowest end of middle-class income: $38,822

$38,822 Highest end of middle-class income: $116,466

35. Baltimore

2017 median household income: $46,641

$46,641 2022 median household income: $58,349

$58,349 Lowest end of middle-class income: $38,899

$38,899 Highest end of middle-class income: $116,698

36. Little Rock, Arkansas

2017 median household income: $48,463

$48,463 2022 median household income: $58,697

$58,697 Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,131

$39,131 Highest end of middle-class income: $117,394

37. Lubbock, Texas

2017 median household income: $47,326

$47,326 2022 median household income: $58,734

$58,734 Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,156

$39,156 Highest end of middle-class income: $117,468

38. Indianapolis

2017 median household income: $44,709

$44,709 2022 median household income: $59,110

$59,110 Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,407

$39,407 Highest end of middle-class income: $118,220

39. San Antonio

2017 median household income: $49,711

$49,711 2022 median household income: $59,593

$59,593 Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,729

$39,729 Highest end of middle-class income: $119,186

40. Richmond, Virginia

2017 median household income: $42,356

$42,356 2022 median household income: $59,606

$59,606 Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,737

$39,737 Highest end of middle-class income: $119,212

41. Pittsburgh

2017 median household income: $44,092

$44,092 2022 median household income: $60,187

$60,187 Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,125

$40,125 Highest end of middle-class income: $120,374

42. Houston

2017 median household income: $49,399

$49,399 2022 median household income: $60,440

$60,440 Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,293

$40,293 Highest end of middle-class income: $120,880

43. Amarillo, Texas

2017 median household income: $51,198

$51,198 2022 median household income: $60,628

$60,628 Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,419

$40,419 Highest end of middle-class income: $121,256

44. Wichita, Kansas

2017 median household income: $48,982

$48,982 2022 median household income: $60,712

$60,712 Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,475

$40,475 Highest end of middle-class income: $121,424

45. Laredo, Texas

2017 median household income: $41,302

$41,302 2022 median household income: $60,928

$60,928 Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,619

$40,619 Highest end of middle-class income: $121,856

46. Norfolk, Virginia

2017 median household income: $47,137

$47,137 2022 median household income: $60,998

$60,998 Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,665

$40,665 Highest end of middle-class income: $121,996

47. Providence, Rhode Island

2017 median household income: $40,366

$40,366 2022 median household income: $61,365

$61,365 Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,910

$40,910 Highest end of middle-class income: $122,730

48. Eugene, Oregon

2017 median household income: $47,489

$47,489 2022 median household income: $61,481

$61,481 Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,987

$40,987 Highest end of middle-class income: $122,962

49. Albuquerque, New Mexico

2017 median household income: $49,878

$49,878 2022 median household income: $61,503

$61,503 Lowest end of middle-class income: $41,002

$41,002 Highest end of middle-class income: $123,006

50. Grand Rapids, Michigan

2017 median household income: $44,369

$44,369 2022 median household income: $61,634

$61,634 Lowest end of middle-class income: $41,089

$41,089 Highest end of middle-class income: $123,268

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found the median income for all qualified cities and calculated the middle-class income range, defined as two-thirds to double the income of a given area. GOBankingRates sourced all income data from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. GOBankingRates looked at both the 150 biggest cities in terms of total households and all cities with above 10,000 total households, as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey. For supplemental data, GOBankingRates looked at the 5-year middle-class income for every city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 18, 2024.

