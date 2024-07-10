News & Insights

Personal Finance

50 Cities With the Poorest Middle Class in America: From a $25K to $40K Income

July 10, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

A middle-class salary was once enough to comfortably afford a car, a home and even put away some money into savings. Now, however, many Americans earning a middle-class income are finding it hard to get by.

Find Out: What Is the Median Household Income for the Upper Middle Class in 2024?

For You: 7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor — Even If You’re Not Wealthy

“The pandemic turned financial security into a luxury for many middle-class families,” said Josh Richner, founder and debt relief specialist at FaithWorks Financial. “Those who were ‘just fine’ are now living paycheck to paycheck, and many who were living paycheck to paycheck are now on the brink of financial collapse.”

One big reason for this is inflation.

“The cost of essential goods and services has risen significantly in recent years,” Richner said. “Housing prices have soared, healthcare costs continue to climb, and education expenses are at an all-time high.”

In many places, salaries have not kept up with rising prices — particularly for those in the middle class. Depending on where you live, a salary of just $25,000 could put you in the middle class based on the area’s median household earnings.

To find the cities with the lowest middle-class salaries, GOBankingRates sourced income data for the 150 biggest cities in the U.S. and calculated the salary ranges that would be considered middle-class — two-thirds to double the income of a given area. Here’s a look at the 50 cities where the middle class earns the least.

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Key Findings

  • Cleveland is the major city with the lowest salary threshold to be considered middle class. An income of $24,847 would qualify.
  • Among the cities on this list, Grand Rapids, Michigan, has the highest salary threshold to be considered middle class — $41,089.
  • Even in the major cities with the lowest middle-class salaries, a six-figure salary is still considered middle class in 34 out of the 50 cities on this list.

Read Next: I’m an Economist: Here Are My Predictions for Inflation If Biden Wins Again

Check Out: Here’s the Living Wage a Single Person Needs To Live Comfortably in Arizona

Cleveland Ohio skyline at dusk

1. Cleveland

  • 2017 median household income: $27,854
  • 2022 median household income: $37,271
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $24,847
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $74,542

Learn More: 5 Changes That Could Be Coming for the Middle Class If Biden Is Reelected in 2024

Detroit Skyline during the evening as seen from Windsor Ontario.

2. Detroit

  • 2017 median household income: $27,838
  • 2022 median household income: $37,761
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $25,174
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $75,522
Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

3. Birmingham, Alabama

  • 2017 median household income: $33,770
  • 2022 median household income: $42,464
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $28,309
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $84,928
Springfield Missouri, USA- May 18, 2014.

4. Springfield, Missouri

  • 2017 median household income: $34,775
  • 2022 median household income: $43,450
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $28,967
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $86,900
Waterfall near downtown Rochester, New York, USA.

5. Rochester, New York

  • 2017 median household income: $32,347
  • 2022 median household income: $44,156
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $29,437
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $88,312
Maumee River and Toledo Ohio skyline.

6. Toledo, Ohio

  • 2017 median household income: $35,808
  • 2022 median household income: $45,405
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $30,270
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $90,810

See More: What the Upper Middle Class Makes in Different US Cities

Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

7. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • 2017 median household income: $37,390
  • 2022 median household income: $45,967
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $30,645
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $91,934
Residential district with townhouses in downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

8. Buffalo, New York

  • 2017 median household income: $34,268
  • 2022 median household income: $46,184
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $30,789
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $92,368
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

9. Newark, New Jersey

  • 2017 median household income: $34,826
  • 2022 median household income: $46,460
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $30,973
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $92,920
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

10. Akron, Ohio

  • 2017 median household income: $36,223
  • 2022 median household income: $46,596
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $31,064
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $93,192
Memphis Tennessee TN Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial.

11. Memphis, Tennessee

  • 2017 median household income: $38,230
  • 2022 median household income: $48,090
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $32,060
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $96,180

Interesting: 6 Reasons the Poor Stay Poor and Middle Class Doesn’t Become Wealthy

Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.

12. Knoxville, Tennessee

  • 2017 median household income: $36,331
  • 2022 median household income: $48,309
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $32,206
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $96,618
Mobile, Alabama, USA - February 24, 2014: Almost empty Dauphin street in historic district is ready for Mardi Gras celebrations in the evening.

13. Mobile, Alabama

  • 2017 median household income: $40,020
  • 2022 median household income: $48,524
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $32,349
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $97,048
Cincinnati, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Ohio River.

14. Cincinnati

  • 2017 median household income: $36,429
  • 2022 median household income: $49,191
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $32,794
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $98,382

15. Hialeah, Florida

  • 2017 median household income: $31,012
  • 2022 median household income: $49,531
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $33,021
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $99,062
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

16. Milwaukee

  • 2017 median household income: $38,289
  • 2022 median household income: $49,733
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $33,155
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $99,466

Trending: Net Worth for Gen X: How To Tell If You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Louisiana State CapitolLouisiana State Capitol.

17. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • 2017 median household income: $40,948
  • 2022 median household income: $50,155
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $33,437
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $100,310
Augusta, Georgia

18. Augusta, Georgia

  • 2017 median household income: $39,258
  • 2022 median household income: $50,492
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $33,661
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $100,984
New Orleans, Lousiana - October 10, 2016: NEW ORLEANS - OCTOBER 18, 2016: view of the famous Canal Street on October 10, 2016 in New Orleans, LA.

19. New Orleans

  • 2017 median household income: $38,721
  • 2022 median household income: $51,116
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $34,077
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $102,232
Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

20. Tucson, Arizona

  • 2017 median household income: $39,617
  • 2022 median household income: $52,049
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $34,699
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $104,098

For You: I Followed Mark Cuban’s Genius Advice and Am on Track To Become a Millionaire

People on a street car on a sunny day in the picturesque downtown of Tallahassee, the capital city of the southern US state of Florida.

21. Tallahassee, Florida

  • 2017 median household income: $42,418
  • 2022 median household income: $52,899
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $35,266
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $105,798
St.

22. St. Louis

  • 2017 median household income: $38,664
  • 2022 median household income: $52,941
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $35,294
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $105,882
The Hay Street United Methodist Church was built in 1908.

23. Fayetteville, North Carolina

  • 2017 median household income: $43,439
  • 2022 median household income: $53,424
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $35,616
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $106,848
Statue of Hank Williams, the famous country singer, on Commerce Street in Montgomery, Alabama with historic buildings on the right.

24. Montgomery, Alabama

  • 2017 median household income: $44,339
  • 2022 median household income: $54,166
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,111
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $108,332
Sun rises in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

25. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • 2017 median household income: $42,219
  • 2022 median household income: $54,416
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,277
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $108,832

This Is Cool: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors

Columbus Georgia

26. Columbus, Georgia

  • 2017 median household income: $43,239
  • 2022 median household income: $54,561
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,374
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $109,122
Miami Beach, Ocean Drive with row of hotels.

27. Miami

  • 2017 median household income: $33,999
  • 2022 median household income: $54,858
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,572
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $109,716
Downtown Greensboro, North Carolina.

28. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • 2017 median household income: $44,978
  • 2022 median household income: $55,051
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,701
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $110,102
Las Vegas Strip skyline in Paradise, Nevada, United States - May 31, 2023.

29. Paradise, Nevada

  • 2017 median household income: $45,904
  • 2022 median household income: $55,224
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,816
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $110,448
El Paso is a city in and the seat of El Paso County, Texas, United States.

30. El Paso, Texas

  • 2017 median household income: $44,431
  • 2022 median household income: $55,710
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $37,140
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $111,420

Trending Now: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s the Lightbulb Moment that Helped Me Make My First Million

Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

31. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • 2017 median household income: $44,577
  • 2022 median household income: $56,648
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $37,765
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $113,296
Philadelphia, USA - May 4, 2015: Traffic on JFK boulevard and Penn Center with skyline of skyscrapers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

32. Philadelphia

  • 2017 median household income: $40,649
  • 2022 median household income: $57,537
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $38,358
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $115,074
Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA downtown over the Tennessee River.

33. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • 2017 median household income: $41,911
  • 2022 median household income: $57,703
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $38,469
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $115,406
Aerial view over the downtown city skyline of Fort Wayne Indiana USA.

34. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • 2017 median household income: $45,853
  • 2022 median household income: $58,233
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $38,822
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $116,466
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

35. Baltimore

  • 2017 median household income: $46,641
  • 2022 median household income: $58,349
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $38,899
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $116,698

Find Out: How Much Does the Average Middle-Class Person Have in Savings?

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

36. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • 2017 median household income: $48,463
  • 2022 median household income: $58,697
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,131
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $117,394
Lubbock, Texas / USA - Circa September 2019 Various windmills in use on the Great Plains of America on display at the American Windmill Museum, in Lubbock , Texas.

37. Lubbock, Texas

  • 2017 median household income: $47,326
  • 2022 median household income: $58,734
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,156
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $117,468
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

38. Indianapolis

  • 2017 median household income: $44,709
  • 2022 median household income: $59,110
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,407
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $118,220
San Antonio, Texas, USA - April 14, 2013: Tourists riding in tour boat and eating at restaurants along The Riverwalk in San Antonio Texas.

39. San Antonio

  • 2017 median household income: $49,711
  • 2022 median household income: $59,593
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,729
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $119,186
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

40. Richmond, Virginia

  • 2017 median household income: $42,356
  • 2022 median household income: $59,606
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,737
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $119,212

Up Next: What Is the Average Credit Score for the Middle Class and Upper Middle Class?

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania skyline at dusk

41. Pittsburgh

  • 2017 median household income: $44,092
  • 2022 median household income: $60,187
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,125
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $120,374
Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.

42. Houston

  • 2017 median household income: $49,399
  • 2022 median household income: $60,440
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,293
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $120,880
AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA - MAY 12, 2016 : Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo.

43. Amarillo, Texas

  • 2017 median household income: $51,198
  • 2022 median household income: $60,628
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,419
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $121,256
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

44. Wichita, Kansas

  • 2017 median household income: $48,982
  • 2022 median household income: $60,712
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,475
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $121,424
Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

45. Laredo, Texas

  • 2017 median household income: $41,302
  • 2022 median household income: $60,928
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,619
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $121,856

Take a Look: In 5 Years, These 2 Stocks Will Be More Valuable Than Apple

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA – MAY 27, 2018: Norfolk's Waterside District, a dining and entertainment area along the city's waterfront.

46. Norfolk, Virginia

  • 2017 median household income: $47,137
  • 2022 median household income: $60,998
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,665
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $121,996
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

47. Providence, Rhode Island

  • 2017 median household income: $40,366
  • 2022 median household income: $61,365
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,910
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $122,730
Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

48. Eugene, Oregon

  • 2017 median household income: $47,489
  • 2022 median household income: $61,481
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,987
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $122,962
Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

49. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • 2017 median household income: $49,878
  • 2022 median household income: $61,503
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $41,002
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $123,006
GRAND RAPIDS, MI / USA - OCTOBER 15, 2017: La Grande Vitesse, shown here, was funded by the Art in Public Places program of the National Endowment for the Arts as its first public art work.

50. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • 2017 median household income: $44,369
  • 2022 median household income: $61,634
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $41,089
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $123,268

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found the median income for all qualified cities and calculated the middle-class income range, defined as two-thirds to double the income of a given area. GOBankingRates sourced all income data from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. GOBankingRates looked at both the 150 biggest cities in terms of total households and all cities with above 10,000 total households, as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey. For supplemental data, GOBankingRates looked at the 5-year middle-class income for every city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 18, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cities With the Poorest Middle Class in America: From a $25K to $40K Income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.