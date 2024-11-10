5 SUVs Retirees Should Avoid Buying Before Christmas

Retirement is the best time to relax and enjoy what you’ve worked for. The last thing you need is a vehicle that leaves a huge dent in your retirement savings every few weeks or months.

Depending on your needs and lifestyle, having an SUV can be necessary. However, not all SUVs are worth buying after retirement.

If you want to spend more time on the road than at repair shops and garages, here are five SUVs you should avoid buying before Christmas.

1. Tesla

Tesla is a popular choice because of its electric and self-driving features. However, it might not be the best option because of its high cost.

If your primary concern is maximizing your money after retirement to avoid going broke, you’re better off with a more affordable SUV.

Tesla’s reliability has been a concern to users due to its frequent recalls. In August 2024, Tesla recalled over 9,000 of the earlier Model X SUVs over roof trim, Reuters reported.

The company has also recalled its vehicles before, leading to concerns about reliability. Also, you may not find its interface user-friendly if you’re not tech-savvy.

2. Land Rover Discovery

The Land Rover Discovery is one of the best SUVs for comfort, space and off-road capabilities.

However, it’s one of the cars to avoid because it’s notorious for mechanical failures, which may lead to high repair costs. The vehicle has also been recalled several times because of issues with seat belts, latches and engines.

It’s best to avoid this car altogether if you don’t want to fall victim to its high maintenance costs, which may dent your retirement money.

3. Polestar

Like any other electric vehicle, the primary concerns are the availability of charging stations and the range on a single charge.

The Polestar may look like an excellent addition to your retirement fleet, but its limited charging stations may inconvenience you, especially if you travel often.

Besides, the car is pricey and may not be a good idea if your retirement income is low. Another concern is the limited service stations available for the vehicle, considering it isn’t readily available.

This may be inconvenient if you need frequent checkups due to frequent travel.

4. Chrysler

Chrysler SUVs are excellent options at face value because of their easy-to-use tech interface and comfort.

However, the brand has frequently recalled various models for issues with the engine, electrical systems, and transmissions, questioning the SUV’s overall safety and reliability.

Another disadvantage of buying a Chrysler after retirement is its fast depreciation. Chrysler’s resale value is typically lower than that of other SUV brands.

If you want to keep the car long, this shouldn’t be a problem. But if you prefer selling your vehicle occasionally, you’ll likely face significant losses with this SUV.

5. Volkswagen Atlas

Another SUV retirees should avoid buying before Christmas is the famous Volkswagen Atlas. The vehicle has numerous upsides, including ample space and a well-built design.

However, the downsides are also worth noting, especially if you’re a retiree with a small income.

For one, the Volkswagen Atlas isn’t fuel efficient. Therefore, if you travel often, you may spend more on gas. Besides, the brand’s safety is questionable since many users complain about issues with different components, like the fuel system.

If you buy this car, you’ll likely spend much time and money on repairs. And if you’re considering reselling after a while, this isn’t the best vehicle for you. Volkswagen vehicles tend to depreciate fast, and the Atlas model is no different.

You’ll likely make a considerable loss when you decide to sell it after a year or so.

