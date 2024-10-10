5 Items Retirees Should Buy During the Walmart Holiday Deals Event This October

If you haven’t checked out what’s being offered during Walmart Holiday Deals, you may be missing out. The retailer has discounts on categories like home and tech.

The sale runs online and in-store through October 13th, which is one day after National Savings Day. Here’s a look at five items from the deals that may be particularly good for retirees.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville

Now might be a good time to buy this popular coffee maker for your kitchen and family. It’s a fancy single-serve machine. This maker will automatically read the barcode on the coffee capsule and adjust the brew settings. It’s marked down from the usual $169 to $127.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

Here’s a deal to snag for the kitchen during Walmart Holiday Deals. It’s on sale now for $149. You’re not limited to just ice cream with this maker. You can also create sorbet, milkshakes and more with just the touch of a button or two.

Bare Home Weighted Blanket for Adults

Add some soothing comfort to your bed at a reduced price. This weighted blanket is on sale just in time for cooler nights. You’ll pay about $50 for this blanket, depending on the size.

If you’re not familiar with weighted blankets, they provide gentle comfort to help you fall and stay asleep. This one is made with all-natural materials to be gentle on the skin.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Maybe it’s time to give yourself a useful gift for the home this fall. Check out the deal on this cordless vacuum cleaner — it’s down to $429.99 from the usual $649.99.

This one offers powerful cleaning options for floors, hard-to-reach areas and mattresses. It’s a good choice for hard floors because it weighs just a bit more than five pounds and is easy to maneuver.

Travelhouse Hardshell 3-Piece Luggage Set

If you’re looking for big savings on luggage, here’s one to review during Walmart Holiday Deals. It’s on sale for $84.99. That’s a big discount from the usual price of $399.99.

You’ll find this set offers a durable and secure way to travel. This luggage set has options to help keep you organized, and it comes in a variety of bold colors.

