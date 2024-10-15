5 ETFs That Gained Investors' Love Last Week

ETFs across various categories pulled in $19.5 billion in capital last week. International equity ETFs led the way with $8.6 billion in inflows, followed by inflows of $4.7 billion in U.S. equity ETFs and $2.4 billion in fixed-income ETFs. Notably, China ETFs registered strong inflows.



iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF SCHX, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV and Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF ASHR dominated the top creation list last week.



The three main bourses wrapped up the week on a positive note, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 touching new records. In fact, the S&P 500 Index topped 5,800 for the first time, given the solid start of the third-quarter earnings season with companies issuing bolder forecasts due to the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle. Additionally, the latest inflation report renewed investors’ confidence about easing pricing pressure. Inflation cooled down to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5% recorded in August and in line with market expectations of 2.3%-2.4%. The inflation rate peaked at a 41-year high of 8.9% in June 2022.



Investors continued to pile into China ETFs last week despite a sell-off in Chinese stocks. Mainland China stocks plunged on Oct 9, snapping a 10-day winning streak after confidence in stimulus plans to revive the economy diminished. The blue-chip CSI 300 Index lost 7.1% on Oct 9 while the Shanghai Composite index dropped more than 7%, its worst loss since February 2020 (read: A Few Reasons to Buy China ETFs Now).



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)



iShares China Large-Cap ETF topped the asset flow creation last week, gathering $3.5 billion in capital. It offers exposure to large companies in China by tracking the FTSE China 50 Index. It holds 50 stocks in its basket with a slight tilt toward the top three firms. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has key holdings in the consumer discretionary sector with 38.1% share, while financials (27.7%) and communication (16.8%) round off the next two spots.



iShares China Large-Cap ETF has AUM of $10.8 billion and an expense ratio of 0.74%. It trades in an average daily volume of 57 million shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has gathered $2.5 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 506 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.2% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and healthcare round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each (read: S&P 500's Best Nine-Month Since 1997: Winning ETFs & Stocks).



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. It has AUM of $535.3 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)



Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has pulled in $2.3 billion in capital. It tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index, charging investors 3 bps in fees per year. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF holds 755 stocks in its basket, with none making up for more than 6.7% share. Information technology takes the top spot at 31.9% of assets, while financials and healthcare round off the next spots with double-digit exposure each.



Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has AUM of $49.4 billion and volume is solid at 2.1 million shares on average per day. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF gathered $2.1 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.1% of the assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and healthcare round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. It has an AUM of $540.4 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 3.3 million shares. IVV has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 Top-Ranked ETFs Beating the S&P 500 in 2024).



Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)



Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF saw inflows of $1.5 billion. It tracks the CSI 300 Index and holds 287 securities in its basket, with none making up for more than 4.9%. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has key holdings in financials, industrials, information technology and consumer staples.



Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has amassed $3.5 billion in its asset base and charges 65 bps in annual fees from investors. It trades in an average daily volume of 9.1 million shares and currently has a Zacks ETF Rank #5.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO): ETF Research Reports

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): ETF Research Reports

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.