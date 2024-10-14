5 Estate Planning Tips for Those in Massachusetts

If you want to create an estate plan in Massachusetts, you will need to consider state-specific laws and guidelines. One example, the Bay State has a lower estate tax threshold when compared with the federal tax. Massachusetts also recognizes homestead protections and irrevocable life insurance trusts, which can affect your estate plan.

A financial advisor can help you create an estate plan to manage and distribute your assets in Massachusetts and other states.

Estate Planning Essentials

Estate planning dictates how your property and assets will be distributed when you pass away. Without a clear estate plan, your estate may be subject to lengthy probate processes, where a court determines how your assets are divided. This can lead to delays, legal expenses and even family disputes.

A well-crafted estate plan can also help minimize taxes, ensure minor children are cared for and protect your assets from creditors. It can also involve health care proxies and powers of attorney, giving you the ability to put someone you trust in charge if you become incapacitated.

While estate planning is important for residents of every state, the process varies by jurisdiction. Like many states, Massachusetts has its own legal and regulatory wrinkles that estate planners have to work with.

5 Massachusetts Estate Planning Tips

When planning an estate in Massachusetts, follow this five-step process while considering state-specific requirements:

Create a will: In Massachusetts, having a will allows you to specify how your assets will be distributed after your death. Without a will, the Massachusetts intestacy laws take over, which may cause things to happen that you don’t want to happen. A will allows you to designate guardians for minor children so their care is managed by someone you trust. In Massachusetts, a will must be in writing, signed and witnessed to be valid. Establish a trust: A trust can help your estate avoid probate and reduce estate taxes. And with a revocable living trust, your assets can pass directly to your beneficiaries without the need for court intervention. This can save time and legal costs while keeping your financial affairs private. Consider Massachusetts estate taxes: Massachusetts is one of the few states that imposes its own estate tax. Estates valued at over $2 million are subject to the Massachusetts estate tax at rates up to 16%, so it's important to structure your estate in a way that minimizes this burden. Planning strategies like gifting assets during your lifetime or creating trusts can help reduce the taxable value of your estate. Review your beneficiary designations: For life insurance policies, retirement accounts and certain bank accounts, beneficiary designations dictate who receives the funds upon your death. Keep these designations updated, as they can override any instructions in your will. Regularly review your designations, especially after major life events like marriage, divorce or the birth of a child. Create a health care proxy and durable power of attorney: A health care proxy allows you to appoint someone to make medical decisions on your behalf if you become incapacitated. A durable power of attorney allows you to assign someone to handle financial matters.

Special Consideration for Estate Planning in Massachusetts

Massachusetts allows for both informal and formal probate processes, depending on the complexity of the estate. Informal probate is quicker and less costly, but it may not be suitable for estates that are contested or have significant complexities. You may be able to qualify for an expedited small estate affidavit process if the estate is valued at less than $25,000.

Massachusetts also has homestead protection, which can safeguard your primary residence from certain creditors. By declaring a homestead exemption, you can protect up to $500,000 of your home's equity from creditors' claims, offering peace of mind for both you and your beneficiaries.

Lastly, Massachusetts law allows for the creation of irrevocable life insurance trusts (ILITs), which can be used to remove life insurance proceeds from your taxable estate. This strategy can be particularly helpful if you're concerned about exceeding the $2 million estate tax threshold and want to provide financial security for your beneficiaries without incurring additional tax liability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I Need a Trust for Estate Planning in Massachusetts?

A trust is not required, but it can be a useful tool for avoiding probate, reducing estate taxes and maintaining privacy. Many Massachusetts residents use revocable living trusts to streamline the estate transfer process.

How Does Probate Work in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts offers both informal and formal probate processes. Informal probate is faster and less expensive, but it's only available for estates that are uncontested and straightforward. Formal probate is required for more complex estates.

Can I Change My Estate Plan After It's Created?

Yes, estate plans can and should be updated regularly, especially after major life events such as marriage, divorce, the birth of a child or a significant change in financial status. Regular reviews help ensure your plan reflects your current wishes.

Bottom Line

Estate planning is important for directing how your assets are distributed and protecting your loved ones from legal and financial issues. In Massachusetts, understanding the state's estate planning laws and taxes can help you create a plan that reduces costs and benefits your heirs.

Estate Planning Tips

A financial advisor can recommend tax and asset distribution strategies to help manage your estate. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Gifting can be an effective estate planning strategy. SmartAsset's gift tax limit guide breaks down the 2024 limit and lifetime exclusion.

©iStock.com/kate_sept2004, ©iStock.com/skynesher, ©iStock.com/PeopleImages

The post 5 Estate Planning Tips for Those in Massachusetts appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.